Rockets injury update: Jabari Smith Jr. is targeting a return on February 21

On Sunday night, the Rockets beat the Raptors 94-87. They improved to 33-20 on the season. However, Houston has lost four of their last six games.

Since January 3, Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. has been out with a fractured hand. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Smith Jr. is targeting a return for February 21. Houston’s first game back after the all-star break.

With the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Rockets selected Jabari Smith Jr. out of Auburn. As a rookie, Smith Jr. played and started 79 of 82 games for Houston. He averaged (12.8) points, (7.2) rebounds, and (1.3) assists. During his second season in 2023-24, Smith Jr. started 76 of 82 games for the Rockets. Smith Jr. improved his stats across the board in year two. He averaged (13.7) points, (8.1) assists, and (1.6) assists per game.

In his first season, Smith Jr. averaged (.307) percent from beyond the arc. Not awful for a player his size. However, he worked hard in the offseason and improved his three-point percentage to (.367) in 2023-24. After playing 76+ games in each of his first two seasons, Smith Jr. has missed time in 2024-25 due to injury. He’s started 33 games for the Rockets and has been out since January 3 with a fractured hand.

Jabari Smith Jr. has missed 20 straight games due to injury. He will be out on Wednesday and Thursday and his total will rise to 22 straight games. Luckily, Smith Jr. plans to return on February 21. While he’s been out, head coach Ime Udoka has inserted Amen Thompson into the starting lineup. When Smith Jr. returns, Thompson could be forced back to the bench. Smith Jr. has started all 188 games he’s played for Houston. Expect to see him back on the court in about a week.