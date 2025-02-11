Since December 27, the Houston Rockets are 12-11

On Thursday, December 26, the Rockets beat the Pelicans 128-111. The team improved their record to 21-9. At the time, Houston was a top-two seed in the Western Conference.

Over their last 23 games, the Rockers are 12-11. That includes a recent six-game losing streak that was snapped over the weekend. Houston has fallen to fifth in the West. They have a three-and-a-half-game lead over the Clippers who are sixth.

The Rockets were one of four teams who made zero trades ahead of the deadline

After 5 L’s in a row, rockets fans can be dang upset at the time, coaching, and players No trades were made, our lineup decisions have been awful, and none of our players have been playing anywhere near good — Byoung5🚀 (@young5_b) February 8, 2025



The first two months of the 2024-25 season were a successful run for the Rockets. Houston started the year hot at 21-9 through their first 30 games. However, the last 23 games have not been as easy for the team. Ime Udoka and the Rockets are 12-11 in their last 23 games. That includes a six-game losing streak the team snapped on Sunday. At the trade deadline in 2024-25, the Rockets were one of four teams to make no moves.

Houston has taken a risk and is sticking with the player they have. The Rockets have a younger roster in the NBA with an average age of (26.44) years old. A majority of their key players are 26 or younger including Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. Three of those players are full-time starters for the Rockets. Amen Thompson began the year on the bench but he’s worked his way to a starting spot.

Houston’s (112.9) points per game this season is 17th of 30 teams. As a team. their (44.6) field goal percentage is 25th out of 20. On top of that, their three-point percentage is (.341), 28th out of 30. When the Rockets are not shooting well, the team struggles to win. That’s because a number of their players are defense-first type of guys. Only one player on the team averages over 20+ points per game. The Rockets are missing a dynamic scorer that can change their offensive identity.