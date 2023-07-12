Heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz had three first-round picks. Media members around the league speculated that the Jazz might try and use one of those picks in a trade. That was not the case and Utah kept all three. With the 16th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, the Jazz took Keyonte George out of Baylor. Throughout his time in Summer League, George has proved that he’s capable of playing a substantial role as a rookie.

There have been a handful of standouts so far throughout the 2K24 Summer League. Utah’s Keyonte George is absolutely one of those players. He’s dominated headlines in each of his first two Summer League games. George was an inconsistent player in college, but he looks like a hidden gem in the NBA draft for the Jazz.

The Jazz were a scrappy and young team last season. Keyonte George won’t be adding a veteran presence, but his skills have shown that he’s capable of being a big contributor.

Keyonte George has 59 points, 17 assists and 11 threes through his first 2 Summer League games. 🔥🔥 (🎥: @NBA)pic.twitter.com/0G9tHXvMIG — theScore (@theScore) July 11, 2023



Keyonte George has made his name well-known with two elite performances in Summer League

In one season with Baylor, George was a full-time starter and played in 33 games. He averaged (15.3) points, (4.2) rebounds, (2.8) assists, and (1.1) rebounds. His (.376) field-goal percentage was not great last season, but that hasn’t held him back in the Summer League.

In his first game with the Jazz, he scored 33 points on 12-24 shooting from the field and 10 assists. George had six three-pointers made on 15 attempts in that first game. He was able to follow that up with 26 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals in his second Summer League game.

George went 9-15 from the field in that second game and made five three-pointers. In total, he’s gone 11-25 from deep in his first two games. So far, he looks like an absolute steal in the 2023 NBA Draft. We do have to remember this is a real NBA game. From what George has shown so far, he should have no problem transitioning when the 2023-24 season begins.