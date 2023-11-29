Before the 2022-23 season, the Sacramento Kings had a strong argument as the most downtrodden organization in the NBA. From 2006 to 2022, the Kings didn’t have a single playoff appearance to their name. Then, Mike Brown was hired to be the 31st coach in franchise history. Now, the Kings playoff drought has ended, and the entire culture has changed.

So, how much does this franchise savior make? In this post, we discuss Brown’s contract, his net worth, his coaching record, and more.

Mike Brown Contract And Salary

Brown is in the second year of a four-year deal with the Kings. The contract’s value was not disclosed. With that said, we do have some information that can help us estimate how much his contract may be worth.

His last two head coaching gigs were with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. In those two roles, Brown was making an annual income of 4.5 million (with the Lakers) and five million (with the Cavaliers). So, it is unlikely he would leave a stable assistant coaching job with the Golden State Warriors for anything too much less than those amounts.

We also know that Brown is making less than 7.25 million dollars per year, as Rick Carlisle (the fifth-highest paid coach in the NBA entering the season) makes that much, and Brown isn’t in the top five in yearly salary. So, we can assume his salary is somewhere in the 4.5 to seven million dollar range.

Mike Brown Net Worth

Brown’s net worth is estimated to be around twelve million dollars. While it is not known for certain, we can assume that most of his wealth was amassed from his time as an NBA coach.

Brown started out as an assistant in 1997 with the Washington Wizards. Since then, Brown has spent the last 26 years being an assistant coach with four teams and a head coach with three teams.

Mike Brown Head Coaching Record

In 660 career games, Brown’s regular season head coaching record currently sits at 404-256 (win percentage of 61.2%). With those marks, Brown sits at 54th all-time in wins and 24th in all-time in win percentage.

In terms of the playoffs, Brown’s record sits at 50-40 (55.6%). That gives him the 26th most wins in playoff history and the 30th-best win percentage.

Mike Brown Wife

Brown is married to Carolyn Brown. The couple has two sons together: Elijah and Cameron. Elijah played Division I basketball at Butler, New Mexico, and Oregon. He also played some overseas ball with the Champagne Châlons Reims in 2021-22.