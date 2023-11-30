After a successful 11-year career as an NBA journeyman, Tyronn Lue decided it was time to end his playing days and start impacting the game from the sidelines. Nowadays, he’s the leading man for one of the most expensive starting lineups in NBA history.

But how much does this player-turned-coach make? In this post, we discuss Lue’s salary, his net worth, his coaching record, and more.

Tyronn Lue Contract And Salary

Lue is in the fourth year of his five-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. According to the website Salary Swish, Lue is making about seven million dollars per year. The final year of his deal was originally non-guaranteed. However, this offseason, it was reported that the Clippers have guaranteed the last year of the contract (the 2024-25 season).

At seven million dollars annually, Lue is on the higher side as it pertains to coaches’ salaries. He’s making more than other fairly experienced guys like Frank Vogel (6.2 million per year), Billy Donovan (6 million), and Tom Thibodeau (5 million).

In fact, at seven million dollars, Lue sits right outside the top five in yearly salary (Rick Carlisle is fifth at 7.25 million dollars per year).

Tyronn Lue Playing Career Earnings

As we mentioned earlier, Lue spent 11 seasons in the NBA, playing with seven different teams during that time (most notably with the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards).

According to HoopsHype, during his playing days, Lue made roughly 21.4 million dollars. If you adjust that for inflation, that equates to about 33.7 million dollars today.

Tyronn Lue Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Lue’s net worth is estimated to be around 25 million dollars. As we already discussed, he made quite a bit during his playing days. So, that probably contributes a great deal to his current fortune.

The rest of that wealth likely comes from his time as an NBA coach. Lue has been coaching at the NBA level since 2011 when he got his first gig as an assistant coach on the Boston Celtics. After four seasons of being an assistant coach with three different teams, Lue got his first chance at being a head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers (who he guided to a title in his first season).

From there, Lue eventually moved on to his current role with the Clippers. He spent one season in Los Angeles as an assistant before officially being named head coach in 2020.

Tyronn Lue Head Coaching Record

In 464 career games, Lue’s regular season head coaching record currently sits at 269-195 (win percentage of 58.0%). With those marks, Lue sits at 83rd all-time in wins and 44th in all-time in win percentage.

In terms of the playoffs, Lue’s record sits at 52-33 (61.2%). That gives him the 24th most wins in playoff history and the 10th-best win percentage.

Tyronn Lue Wife

As of writing this, Lue is unmarried and does not have any children. However, he is distant cousins with NBA star Jayson Tatum.