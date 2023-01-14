Sacramento Kings scored franchise-record 130+ points in four straight games

The Sacramento Kings have scored a franchise-record 130-plus points in four consecutive games. Halfway through the 2022-23 season, the playoff contender is 23-18 and ranks fourth in the Western Conference standings. They’re five games over .500 for the first time since April 2006.

Sacramento is also averaging a league-best 119.7 points per game. Regarding the team’s offensive efficiency rating (1.141), the Kings trail only the Denver Nuggets (1.149) and Boston Celtics (1.147).

However, the Kings are allowing 117 points per game, which ranks 25th overall. Their opponent shooting percentage (48.9%) sits at the 28th spot as well. At least Sacramento continues to win games. That’s the bottom line.

Plus, the Kings have won six of their last 10 games. They’re now on a three-game win streak. Can they end their 16-year playoff drought this season? Sportsbooks are counting on it. Sacramento is 14-9 at home, 9-9 away, 16-5 as a selected favorite, and 7-12 as an underdog.

Sacramento Kings have scored a franchise-record 130-plus points in four straight games against Hawks, Lakers, Magic, and Rockets

De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Kevin Huerter are the driving force behind Sacramento’s success this season. Sabonis is the first Kings player to record a 15-point, 15-rebound, and 15-assist triple-double since Oscar Robertson on January 8, 1965.

Furthermore, Fox is averaging 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game through 38 starts. He’s also shooting a career-best 50.5% from the field and 33.7% beyond the arc.

Sabonis is logging 18.9 points and career highs of 12.5 boards and 7.1 assists per contest. Not to mention, the two-time All-Star is shooting a career-best 61.3% from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range.

To add to the forward’s statistics, Sabonis is the fourth NBA player since 1990 to average 20 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists through at least 18 games. The 26-year-old joined Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, and Kevin Garnett. And the wing has recorded a Kings franchise-record 19 straight double-doubles.

“If Domas and Foxy aren’t All-Stars, shame on the whole process because those guys are more than deserving,” Sacramento coach Mike Brown said of his star players.

“You are talking about the guy [Sabonis] who is tied for the single-season triple-double record in the Sacramento era. It says something. And it’s not something that we are sitting in 12th place. I truly believe you have to give heavy consideration to everybody’s record when it comes to voting for All-Star players.”

Sabonis has logged 32 double-doubles and four triple-doubles so far this season. As for Huerter, the 24-year-old guard is averaging career highs of 15.8 points and 1.1 steals. Along with posting 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game, the former Hawk is shooting career bests of 48.2% from the floor and 42% outside the arc.