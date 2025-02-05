Kings-Wizards Trade: Jonas Valanciunas Acquired by Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings have acquired Jonas Valanciunas from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Cissoko was just acquired by the Kings from the San Antonio Spurs as part of the De’Aaron Fox trade.

Sacramento didn’t have a true backup center with Alex Len as the traditional option and Trey Lyles serving as the stretch five option.

Valanciunas has a couple of key ties to the Kings. There is a pre-existing relationship with starting center Domantas Sabonis during their time playing together internationally for Lithuania. Valanciunas was also teammates with DeMar DeRozan for six seasons as members of the Toronto Raptors.

The 32-year-old is averaging 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in just over 20 minutes per game this season.

Kings Keeping Options Open

While initial speculation upon Fox being ready to move on from Sacramento suggested a Kings rebuild, acquiring Zach LaVine in that deal has pointed to a desire to remain competitive.

There were three first-round and three second-round picks each acquired in the deal, positioning Sacramento well if it decides to pivot.

A similar notion can be had about the acquisition of Valanciunas. Lacking a legitimate backup center, the Kings now have a trustworthy option when Sabonis sits. On the other hand, if there is a pivot in mind in the future, trading Sabonis becomes more palatable with a starting-caliber center on the roster.

The Kings are currently 25-24 and tied with the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks for eighth in the West.

Sacramento is 12-5 since interim head coach Doug Christie took over from Mike Brown.

Offense, Offense And More Offense

A starting five of Malik Monk, LaVine, DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Sabonis certainly provides intrigue offensively, but there will be questions raised defensively.

Murray, Keon Ellis and perhaps Devin Carter appear to be the only plus defenders in the rotation, as Valanciunas presents similar weaknesses to Sabonis with his lack of rim protection and struggles defending in space.

However long this lasts, it’ll be a fascinating experiment.