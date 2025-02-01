Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could potentially become one of the richest NBA players in history, with a supermax contract that includes at least a $72 million starting salary.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Will Become Eligible For A Four-Year Supermax Extension This Offseason Worth Nearly $300 Million

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst reported on the Thunder’s salary cap situation Friday, stating that Oklahoma City is on track for the luxury tax.

They wrote, “that’s before the following season, when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be starting a supermax extension that would begin at a staggering $72 million if current projections hold.”

Bontemps and Windhorst then suggested any trade that happens before Thursday’s deadline involving the Thunder “would have to be made with an eye toward the future, as the salaries for this burgeoning young core start to get wildly more expensive.”

NBA insider Marc Stein also reported earlier this month that Gilgeous-Alexander “is eligible for a four-year supermax extension this coming offseason worth nearly $300 million that would set him up for the first $80 million salary in NBA history in 2030-31.”

Another option for Gilgeous-Alexander would be for the two-time All-Star to wait until the summer of 2026, when such an extension would be a five-year deal. Either way, his new contract will make him wealthier.

SGA Signed A Five-Year, $179.3 Million Rookie Max Contract Extension With OKC In August 2021

Per Spotrac, Gilgeous-Alexander is in the third season of a five-year, $179.3 million rookie max extension. His current deal runs through the 2026-27 season and includes a 30% escalator clause that turns the guaranteed $172 million base into $207 million for earning at least one of the three All-NBA Team selections.

SGA finished second in MVP voting last season and is currently the odds-on favorite to win his first career MVP this season. In 45 games (all starts), he’s averaging a career best and an NBA-leading 32.5 points per contest, along with 5.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 34.5 minutes.

The 6-foot-6 Gilgeous Alexander is also shooting 52.8% from the field, 35% from 3-point range, and 90.4% at the free throw line. His player efficiency rating (30.9), true shooting percentage (64.2%), and usage rate (34.7%) are all career highs as well.

In Oklahoma City’s 123-114 win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 22, he recorded a career-high 54 points on 17-of-35 (48.6%) shooting from the floor, 3-of-10 (30%) from beyond the arc, and 17-of-18 (94.4%) at the foul line.

According to Basketball Reference, SGA leads the NBA this season in points (1,463), steals (150), field goals (513), made free throws (347), defensive win shares (3.3), defensive box plus/minus (3.3), and defensive rating (103.9).

SGA is the primary reason the Thunder sit atop the Western Conference standings at 37-9 and could very well win their first championship since moving to Oklahoma City.