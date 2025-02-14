Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal unloaded an F-bomb while live on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday night, but he wasn’t apologizing for it. In fact, he defended his comment in front of a live audience.

Shaq Curses Twice Live On “Inside The NBA” Set

“Inside the NBA” was held at Pier 48 in San Francisco ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend at Chase Center this weekend. The funny scene all unfolded as the Lakers legend, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith were breaking down the first-half action of the Thunder-Timberwolves game.

After they did their customary “race to the board” segment, Shaq returned to his seat and let a few curse words slip out. “In the words of Marshawn Lynch,” the Hall of Famer said, “I’m tired as s—t, America!”

Shaq: “We getting fired anyway Ernie f*ck it” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DYLNSQeeAu — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) February 14, 2025



The quartet responded with a big cackle, but instead of saying he was sorry for the cursing, Shaq doubled down. “We getting fired anyway, Ernie, f—k it,” he yelled.

The quartet from time to time will spout off some potty-mouth humor for giggles. Last month, Barkley let out a “bulls—t” during a passionate rant. That led to chuckles more than anything else.

This means Shaq is safe from getting canned considering who he is.

“Inside The NBA” Will Air On ESPN, ABC Starting In The 2025-26 Season

Of course, Shaq’s referencing the show leaving TNT following this season.

“Inside the NBA” will appear on ESPN and ABC starting in the 2025-26 season via a partnership with TNT Sports and the NBA, the league and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) announced in November.

The show will appear on ESPN and ABC to cover high-profile live events, including ESPN’s pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage of the NBA Finals on ABC.

“Inside the NBA” will also air on those networks for the conference finals, NBA playoffs, all ABC games after Jan. 1, Christmas Day, opening week, the final week of the season, and other marquee live events.