NBA All-Star Game 2025: Dates, Time, TV Schedule, & How To Watch

A Celebration of Greatness: The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend Arrives in the Bay

It’s a weekend where the game’s brightest stars shine on the biggest stage. Where legacies meet the moment. Where the love of basketball, in all its beauty and brilliance, is put on display for the world to see.

The NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 has arrived in the Bay Area. From Feb. 14-16, the best in the sport will gather under the bright lights of San Francisco, a city that knows something about legends. This year, the format takes a new twist—a tournament-style showdown that promises to bring fresh energy, intensity, and an even greater reason to compete.

At the heart of it all stands LeBron James. In his 21st consecutive All-Star appearance—a record that speaks to both his greatness and longevity—James once again leads the Western Conference. The King is joined by two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, the ever-dazzling Kevin Durant, the smooth-scoring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Bay’s own Stephen Curry, playing before a home crowd that has celebrated him for more than a decade. Together, they represent not just excellence but eras of dominance, a blend of past, present, and future, all colliding on one stage.

For the Eastern Conference, the original roster featured Giannis Antetokounmpo, a force of nature. But an injury means a new name steps into the spotlight—Atlanta’s Trae Young. A player built for the big moment, Young joins an East squad featuring Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, and a New York duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. It’s a mix of power, precision, and poise, a team with its own set of stars ready to steal the show.

The All-Star Game is more than a competition—it’s a canvas. A place where skill, artistry, and showmanship intertwine. And this year, in the Bay, where basketball history runs deep, another chapter is about to be written.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.

How to watch the 2025 NBA All-Star game

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA League Pass, Fubo

Location: Chase Center (San Francisco)

NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

All-Star Weekend is packed with NBA action from Friday night through Sunday’s All-Star format. Here is the full NBA All-Star Weekend schedule:

Friday, February 14:

Celebrity Game – 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Rising Stars Competition – 9 p.m. ET (TNT, TruTV)

Saturday, February 15:

All-Star Practice – 2 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

NBA HBCU Classic – 5 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

All-Star Saturday Night (Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Dunk Contest) – 8 p.m. ET (TNT, TruTV)

Sunday, February 16:

NBA All-Star Game – 8 p.m. ET (TNT, TruTV)

Current Set Rosters

As previously stated, Team Candace will comprise a mix of Rising Star players during Friday Night’s competition between NBA Rookies and second-year players. But the rosters for the other three teams have been selected.

Team Chuck: Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, Indiana’s Pascal Siakam, Houston’s Alperen Sengun, New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, Atlanta’s Trae Young.

Team Shaq: Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Dallas’ Anthony Davis, Boston teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard and the Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden.

Team Kenny: Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, New York’s Jalen Brunson, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams, Cleveland teammates Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham and Miami’s Tyler Herro.