NBA

LeBron James misses first All-Star game in his career: Why didn’t King James play?

Author photo
By
Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on February 17, 2025

LeBron-James6.jpg

There was a late change to the All-Star roster on Sunday night as just hours before the game, LeBron James revealed that he wouldn’t be taking part.    

LeBron James withdraws from All-Star late

Fans were left disappointed with just a couple of hours until the All-Star games got underway, as one of the biggest superstars announced that he wouldn’t be stepping onto the court.

LeBron James didn’t play in the All-Star game for the first time in his career, after announcing the shock decision during a press conference just before the games tipped off.

“You will not see anything from me tonight,” James said. “Unfortunately I will not be in uniform tonight.

“Still dealing with ankle and foot discomfort, so I will not be playing tonight, unfortunately. You know I hate that. But I’m looking forward to seeing the format.”

The announcement came as a shock late on Sunday night, as there was no signs that LeBron would miss out on the weekend having been present in San Francisco for all the other events.

It is still unknown whether LeBron will miss out on any Lakers games with his foot injury but the ‘King’ is expected to be back on the court this week after resting during the All-Star break.

As the 40-year-old withdrew from Sunday’ game so late, there wasn’t time for any new players to be called up and so Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘OG’ team were left one short.

Fortunately for Shaq, his team was still able to thrive without James and MVP Steph Curry led his team to the first ever All-Star win under the new format.

Other All-Star absentees

James wasn’t the only player from the West to pull out of the All-Star game late, as Anthony Edwards also didn’t play despite warming up at the Chase Center.

Unlike James, Edwards didn’t announce why he was absent before the game and fans had to wait until postgame to get an explanation from the Ant-Man.

The 23-year-old confirmed after the weekend was over that he had been struggling with a groin injury for some time and therefore chose to rest on Sunday afternoon.

Related

LeBron-James6.jpg
NBA
LeBron James | All-Star Game Betting Odds Mathew Huff  •  15H
jalen-brunson-reacts-game-2-1568x882.jpg
NBA
Jalen Brunson | All-Star Betting Odds Mathew Huff  •  12H
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
NBA
Victor Wembanyama | All-Star Betting Odds Mathew Huff  •  13H
Timberwolves Anthony Edwards Fined $50K By NBA For Obscene Gesture
NBA
Anthony Edwards | NBA All-Star Betting Odds Mathew Huff  •  13H

Tags

Author photo
Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku