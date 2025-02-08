Lakers LeBron James Out Against Pacers With Ankle Soreness

Lakers Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James was ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers due to left ankle soreness, the team announced. It will be James’ fourth missed game this season.

LeBron James Is Now The Oldest And Youngest NBA Player To Score 40 Points In A Game

At 40 years and 38 days old, James passed Michael Jordan to become the oldest player in NBA history to score 40 points in Thursday night’s 120-112 win over the Golden State Warriors.

James had season highs of 42 points and 17 rebounds to go along with eight assists in 38 minutes of action. The 20-time All-Star also finished 14-of-25 (56%) shooting from the field, and he drained six 3-pointers.

“What do I think? That I’m old,” James said after leading the Lakers to their 10th win in the past 12 games. “That’s what I think. I need a glass of wine and some sleep, that’s the first thing I think about.”

During James’ legendary performance on Thursday night, he was about a month older than Jordan was when he scored 43 points on Feb. 21, 2003, for the Washington Wizards at 40 years and four days old.

Coincidentally, James is also the youngest player in league history to score 40 in a game. He recorded 41 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 27, 2004, when he was just 19 years and 88 days old.

Luka Doncic to Make Lakers Debut On Monday

Newly acquired star Luka Doncic is also out because of a left calf strain. Doncic is expected to make his Lakers debut when L.A. hosts the Utah Jazz on Monday, a source close to the team told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

James is ecstatic to finally play alongside the five-time All-NBA member.

“I’ve been watching him since he got into this league,” James said of Doncic. “And what he’s capable of doing is special. He’s a super-duper special talent.”

In 46 games (all starts) of his 22nd NBA season, James is averaging 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 34.7 minutes per contest while shooting 51.6% from the floor, 39.1% from deep, and 76.7% at the foul line.

Center Mark Williams, whom the Lakers acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in a separate deal, is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.

Meanwhile, Myles Turner has been ruled out by the Pacers due to a neck injury. The Pacers (29-21) are coming off a 119-112 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

The Lakers (30-19) enter this interconference matchup on a four-game win streak.