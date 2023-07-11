During the 2022-23 regular season, the Cavaliers finished with a Top 4 record in the East. The postseason was not as kind to Cleveland, losing in five games to the Knicks. With their current roster, the Cavs have a lot of money owed over the next two-to-three years. Trade speculation for Jarrett Allen has increased throughout the offseason. That is why sources say that the Cavs will likely have Evan Mobley as the full-time center in the future.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com had the report on Evan Mobley’s potential move to a full-time center. With Jarrett Allen as his front-court partner for his two NBA seasons, he’s played the PF position. Next season, Allen is owed $20 million by the Cavs.

While Allen is one of the top defenders in the league, his offensive skillset is limited. That is why the team is weighing the decision of possibly trading Allen after three and a half seasons.

Report: There’s league-wide belief Evan Mobley will become Cavs’ full-time center and they will have tough time keeping expensive roster together https://t.co/707eW6XCap — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 10, 2023

Evan Mobley could become the Cavaliers’ center for the future if they end up trading Jarrett Allen

Both Mobley and Allen play very similar roles for the Cavaliers. Last season, both players averaged over 14+ points, 9+ rebounds, and 1+ blocks per game. Chris Fedor explained how the Cavs are going to have a hard time keeping their expensive roster together long-term.

He said that Jarrett Allen has “been the subject of trade talks”. Fedor called Allen the “fourth wheel” of Cleveland’s core group of players. The other three are Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. Since being traded to the Cavs from Brooklyn in 2020-21, Allen has given the Cavaliers solid production.

However, that doesn’t mean that he isn’t replaceable. Currently playing in the NBA 2K24 Summer League for Cleveland is rookie, Emoni Bates. He’s a talented six-foot-nine guard/forward that could see extensive playing time for the Cavs next season.

He offers the offensive skillset that Jarrett Allen lacks. Georges Niang was also added in free agency this offseason and he’ll see playing time at PF. All those reasons add up to why Mobley could become the full-time center and Jarrett Allen possibly be traded.