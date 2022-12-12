Cleveland Proved They Can Win In A Variety Of Ways Over The Weekend

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 17-10 so far this season. That is second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference. In their last ten games, the Cavs are 6-4. Tonight they have a matchup on the road vs the San Antonio Spurs. Over the weekend, Cleveland proved they are a versatile team and that they are capable of winning in a variety of ways.

On Saturday night, the Cavaliers beat the Thunder at home 110-102. Donovan Mitchell has missed the last two games with a lower leg injury and is questionable again tonight. However, in their win on Saturday, Cleveland’s front court had a day vs the OKC. Both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley had 20-point double-double in the teams win, proving they don’t need Donovan Mitchell to have 25-30 points every night for them to be a winning team.

Allen and Mobley both drop 20-point double-doubles

On Saturday vs the Thunder, Jarrett Allen 21 points, 11 rebounds, and one block. His counterpart Evan Mobley had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists in the game. Mobley even knocked down two three-pointers in the win. While double-doubles from Allen and Mobley are somewhat expected, it was nice to see the two assert their dominance in a game. They don’t always get the chance on offense when they have teammates like Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell who control they offense like they do.

Allen averages (14.2) points and Mobley averages (15.0) points per game this season. The past two games they’ve been without Donovan Mitchell and have had a chance to contribute just a bit more than they usually do. Cleveland should be thrilled to see production like this from their front-court. It reassuring that they can turn it on at any point if they need to. Mitchell averages (29.0) and Garland averages (21.6) points per game, sometimes taking away from Allen and Mobley’s production on offense. The Cavs will take on the Spurs on the road tonight at 8:30pm.