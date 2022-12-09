Darius Garland Tells NBA ‘I’ve Had A Target On My Back’

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 16-9 so far to start the season. That’s good enough for second place in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland has won seven of their last ten games. Donovan Mitchell has proved to be a great offseason addition for the them. He leads the team in points (29.0) and steals (1.5) per game. His counterpart in the backcourt has been battling back from an eye injury and has made a statement about how much he’s been getting hit in the face this season.

Darius Garland has missed six games for the Cavs this season. In the season opener vs the Raptors, Garland was accidently hit in the eye by Gary Trent Jr. and suffered left eye lacerations. He was worried that he was going to have to get surgery and miss a significant amount of time. The PG also mentioned how he could only see half the court properly in his recovery and how that is “suboptimal” for the teams starting PG. Garland is still averaging a team leading (7.9) assists per game.

Donovan Mitchell is the first Cav since LeBron to put up 25 PPG in a season. Darius Garland is the first Cav since LeBron to put up 22p/7a in a season. Best backcourt in the league? pic.twitter.com/ybDiyBhFcL — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 7, 2022

Garland says ‘I’ve Had A Target On My Back’

The Cavs were lucky enough to go 6-0 in the games that he missed early on in the season. Garland still believes there is a target on him because of the number of times he’s been hit in the face since the eye injury.

““I’ve been hit in my eye about eight times this season already,”… “I don’t know what it is but, I mean, I’ve had a target on my back. So, I have to accept it. I’m just going to get hit in my face.” – Darius Garland

Garland is a huge key to the Cavaliers success this season and they surely do not want to see their PG reinjure his eye more seriously. He mentioned that he may ask the team to make him a protective mask or find a pair of goggle he can wear to avoid anything further. The Cavs will host the Kings tonight at 7:30pm.