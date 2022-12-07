Lakers superstar LeBron James calls Donovan Mitchell ‘a special kid’

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James returned to his home state on Tuesday night to take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers went on to lose 116-102, ending a three-game win streak.

In 36 minutes played, LeBron closed out his outing with 21 points and a season-high 17 rebounds. More importantly, the four-time MVP was impressed by Mitchell, who finished with a season-high 43 points.

“He’s Mitchell,” James said. “He’s a special kid.” Through 23 starts this season, the Cavaliers guard is averaging a career-high 29 points per game. Also, Mitchell is logging 4.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest.

Additionally, Mitchell made a career-high 17 field goals against the Lakers as well. On April 7, 2021, in the Utah Jazz’s 117-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the guard scored 41 points for the Jazz on 16-of-35 (45.7%) shooting from mid-range. In comparison, Mitchell shot 63% from the floor on Tuesday.

Lakers star LeBron James calls Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell “a special kid” after 116-102 loss

Moreover, the Cavaliers are 16-9 and rank third overall in the Eastern Conference standings. As for the Lakers, they dropped to 10-13 and rank 13th in the West.

Mitchell has outscored LeBron James by 21 points in five of his last seven head-to-head matchups.

Anthony Davis left the game after eight minutes because of flu-like symptoms. The Lakers could not overcome the loss of the eight-time All-Star. It was also Jarrett Allen’s first game back with Cleveland.

“Next man up,” James said on winning without Davis. “That’s a tall task — literally and figuratively.” When trailing after three quarters, the Lakers are now 0-10.

Furthermore, during an early timeout, a video tribute for LeBron was played. The 20-year veteran was spotted waving at fans nearby.

“It’s always love coming back here,” James said when asked about his appreciation towards the city of Cleveland. “The memories I have here will never be forgotten.

“From the time I was drafted as an 18-year-old kid to the time I left. So, the reception I got from the fans here is mutual. That’s for sure.”