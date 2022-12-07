Main Page
Lakers superstar LeBron James calls Donovan Mitchell ‘a special kid’
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James returned to his home state on Tuesday night to take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers went on to lose 116-102, ending a three-game win streak.
In 36 minutes played, LeBron closed out his outing with 21 points and a season-high 17 rebounds. More importantly, the four-time MVP was impressed by Mitchell, who finished with a season-high 43 points.
According to some NBA betting sites, the Lakers have the 13th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers better odds.
LeBron James on Donovan Mitchell: ‘He’s a special kid’ https://t.co/T5sQflzOtv
— Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) December 7, 2022
“He’s Mitchell,” James said. “He’s a special kid.” Through 23 starts this season, the Cavaliers guard is averaging a career-high 29 points per game. Also, Mitchell is logging 4.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest.
Additionally, Mitchell made a career-high 17 field goals against the Lakers as well. On April 7, 2021, in the Utah Jazz’s 117-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the guard scored 41 points for the Jazz on 16-of-35 (45.7%) shooting from mid-range. In comparison, Mitchell shot 63% from the floor on Tuesday.
Lakers star LeBron James calls Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell “a special kid” after 116-102 loss
Moreover, the Cavaliers are 16-9 and rank third overall in the Eastern Conference standings. As for the Lakers, they dropped to 10-13 and rank 13th in the West.
Mitchell has outscored LeBron James by 21 points in five of his last seven head-to-head matchups.
Anthony Davis left the game after eight minutes because of flu-like symptoms. The Lakers could not overcome the loss of the eight-time All-Star. It was also Jarrett Allen’s first game back with Cleveland.
Donovan Mitchell spoils LeBron James' return to Cleveland by leading the Cavs with 43 points, as the Cavaliers improve to 11-1 at home.
Mitchell has now outscored James (21 points) in five of their last seven head-to-head matchup. pic.twitter.com/e87iiilRrd
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 7, 2022
“Next man up,” James said on winning without Davis. “That’s a tall task — literally and figuratively.” When trailing after three quarters, the Lakers are now 0-10.
Furthermore, during an early timeout, a video tribute for LeBron was played. The 20-year veteran was spotted waving at fans nearby.
“It’s always love coming back here,” James said when asked about his appreciation towards the city of Cleveland. “The memories I have here will never be forgotten.
“From the time I was drafted as an 18-year-old kid to the time I left. So, the reception I got from the fans here is mutual. That’s for sure.”
- Doc Rivers Gives Injury Update On Tyrese Maxey for Philly
- Lakers superstar LeBron James calls Donovan Mitchell ‘a special kid’
- Jaylen Brown: ‘I think me and Jayson Tatum are probably the best two-way players in NBA’
- Chris Paul Set To Return To Suns Tonight Vs Boston Celtics After Month-Long Injury
- Wizards In Search Of More Consistency From Deni Avdija
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Stephen Curry leads NBA in 3-pointers for the 8th time of his career
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Warriors’ Klay Thompson on Jordan Poole’s struggles: ‘He really cares, he wants to be great’
-
Main Page 2 days ago
Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie praises Dwight Powell
-
NBA 5 days ago
Could Tom Thibodeau’s Time With The Knicks Be Ending Soon?