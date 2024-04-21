Jarrett Allen was instrumental in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game one victory over the Orlando Magic. Not only did he showcase his value as a big man, but he also accomplished something for Cleveland not done since LeBron James was on the team. Allen became the first Cleveland player since LeBron James to record a double-double of at least 15 points and 15 rebounds. While Donovan Mitchell was the main catalyst to Cleveland’s win, Allen and the rest of the supporting cast also did their job. Allen has been having a terrific season coming into these playoffs. During the regular season, the former Brooklyn Net tallied 16.5 points, 2.7 assists, and 10.5 total rebounds per game while averaging a field goal percentage of 63.4 percent. Despite not being an All-Star this season, one can make a significant argument that Allen had the best year yet of his career. He carried this momentum from the regular season into game one against a very scrappy Orlando Magic squad.

Jarrett Allen Becomes First Cleveland Cavaliers Player Since LeBron James to Record at Least 15 Points and 15 Rebounds in a Playoff Game

Jarrett Allen’s Outing in Game One Against the Orlando Magic

As alluded to already, Allen was one of the key player in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 97-83 victory over the Orlando Magic. Allen grabbed 18 total rebounds coupled with 16 points in 35 minutes played. The towering frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley gave Orlando fits all afternoon as the young Magic squad looked out-sized and out-matched.

The Cleveland center was also extremely efficient as he shot 60.0 percent from the field. Not to mention, he showcased some of his defensive ability as he also recorded two steals. If Jarrett Allen continues this play throughout the series as arguably the second-best player on the Cavaliers, the Magic could be in for more trouble than they bargained for coming into this year’s NBA playoffs.

Other Key Players for the Cavaliers’ Win

Of course, Donovan Mitchell shined in Cleveland’s big win. He came away with 30 points, three steals, and a three-point shooting percentage of 37.5 percent. Evan Mobley also exercised some of his playoff demons from last season. The Cavaliers power forward recorded 16 points, three blocks, 11 total rebounds, and even hit two three-point shots on four attempts from beyond the arc. Darius Garland was also an unsung hero in the win.

Despite only coming away with 14 points, it is imperative to remember he went out for a bit in the third quarter with an apparent injury and commanded the offense all afternoon despite being harassed by the likes of Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris. Garland looked like a true floor general as he came away with eight assists. All in all, the Cleveland Cavaliers performed well in what was an extremely physical matchup from the start. However, Jarrett Allen’s accomplishment should not go unnoticed.