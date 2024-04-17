According to Donovan Mitchell, he’s been dreaming about being the next face of the NBA ever since his rookie campaign. As a 20-year-old in his first year, the Cavaliers guard wrote down his objectives as a professional and already felt he was destined to dominate the entire league.

Seven years later, the superstar says this goal hasn’t changed as Cleveland are headed into another playoff run after earning the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

7 years ago, #Cavs star Donovan Mitchell was with coach & mentor Johnnie Bryant, who told Mitchell to write down goals, no matter how lofty. Mitchell revealed one to @clevelanddotcom — becoming the face of the NBA:https://t.co/2qONqEwNTY — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) April 16, 2024

“I can sit here and tell you that I want to be one of the faces of the NBA, if not the face, but I’ve got to go out there and do it. I don’t think of it as pressure,” he told insider Chris Fedor. “That’s the goal I set a long time ago.”

When asked, he recalled a quote from a Lakers legend. “Kobe Bryant said something like, ‘You set a goal with yourself and don’t negotiate. If you’re going to be a man of your word, and that’s what you want out of your career, then that’s what you work for and that’s what you put in all that time to become.’ That’s my mindset,” he assured.

Even though Mitchell hasn’t become the main face of the league yet, he’s been an impressive player throughout his young career. Not only has he earned five-straight All-Star selections, but he’s also been picked for the All-NBA first team and second-team honours.

Mitchell recalled this advice he received from former coach and mentor Johnnie Bryant. “He said, ‘Write down your goals and bring them to me,'” he shared. “So, I told him all my goals and where I wanted to be. He told me when he was coaching me in Utah that he was going to hold me to those standards no matter what I said and no matter how I was feeling. He told me that I needed to hold myself to them as well.”

If Donovan was to conquer an NBA title, it would definitely help him reach this objective, but he hasn’t been able to shine in the big leagues just yet. Even though the Cavaliers have qualified to several playoffs, he’s only won two post-season series in the past.

Earlier this season, Jayson Tatum said that he was next in line to become the face of the NBA: “It’s mine to take”

Even though he admires many players in the league, Jayson Tatum is convinced that he’s currently the best player in the NBA. “I got a lot of respect for a lot of guys in the league,” said the Boston star. “I truly do believe every time I step on the floor I’m the best player.”

“It’s my seventh year in the league,” Tatum continued. “I’m very confident because I know how hard I worked. I know how much I put into this game. I know how badly I want to be one of the best, how badly I want to win. Why wouldn’t I be confident? Because I know how hard I worked.”

When asked about who is the next face of the NBA, now that LeBron James’ generation is coming to an end, he feels his chance is finally here. “I feel like it’s mine to take,” said the 26-year-old. “I do feel like, if we win a championship, it would be more distinguished and clear. But I understand I’m in that shortlist for sure.”

The Celtics just qualified for the postseason as the best record in the league for yet another consecutive year, and are set to clash against the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston await the Play-in matchups to occur, as they get ready for their first match of the NBA Playoffs this Sunday evening.