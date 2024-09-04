South Carolina Forward Ashlyn Watkins Arrested on Charges of Assault and Battery, Kidnapping

South Carolina women’s basketball standout Ashlyn Watkins was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping following an incident Saturday on the school’s campus, according to court records.

An arrest warrant for Ashlyn Watkins was issued by the University of South Carolina police

A warrant was issued by the University of South Carolina police. WLTX in Columbia reported that the incident occurred at 650 Lincoln, an on-campus student housing center. Watkins and the victim, who was referred to as a minor, knew each other.

Per the arrest warrant, Watkins allegedly assaulted the individual by “forcefully grabbing her face, pulling her by her arms, and pushing her.” She also allegedly picked up the individual and carried her against her will.

Watkins then “grabbed the victim’s head and forced her to walk down the hall, thus controlling her movement while preventing her from leaving.” This led to an additional charge of kidnapping.

According to WLTX, the victim escaped and pulled a fire alarm. The individual was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Richland County judicial court records show that Watkins was released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.

Watkins was ordered to stay 1,000 feet from the alleged victim’s home, work, school and place of worship, and have no direct or indirect contact with the other person involved in the incident.

However, Watkins does have permission to travel out of state for games and practice. She has a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 25. Her court date is 10 days before the Gamecocks’ season-opener in Las Vegas against Michigan.

Watkins’ lawyer, Todd Rutherford, told WIS News 10 in South Carolina, “We firmly believe when all the facts come out this will simply be a misunderstanding. And she maintains her innocence throughout this entire process.”

In a statement to ESPN, a South Carolina program spokesperson said, “We are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather information.”

Watkins, 20, is a junior forward from Columbia. She was a key reserve on the Gamecocks’ undefeated national championship-winning squad this past season.

Additionally, Watkins averaged 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 20.6 minutes per game. In 2022, the 6-foot-3 wing was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as well.