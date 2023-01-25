Spencer Dinwiddie on Wizards players: ‘They’re over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball’

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Dallas Mavericks believes Washington Wizards players care more about getting paid than winning games. The former Wizard might know a thing or two on this topic.

“They’re not playing for nothing for real… it’s a showcase,” says Dinwiddie. “They’re over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball. For a team that has real aspirations, an MVP, went to the conference finals last year, we have to be better…”

During this past offseason, Bradley Beal signed a $251.02 million maximum contract extension with the Wizards, making the three-time All-Star one of the highest-paid players in NBA history. So, Spencer Dinwiddie makes a logical point. For the worst part, Beal’s current deal includes a no-trade clause.

While Beal is still a great player, Washington’s contract offer was also ridiculous. The 11-year veteran has not played 82 games since the 2018-19 season. Wrist, ankle, and shoulder injuries sidelined the superstar for several games throughout the course of his career.

Kristaps Porzingis is currently signed to a five-year, $158.253 million deal. Similar to Beal, the former Maverick is a terrific player at his position, but one cannot help but feel that some Washington stars care more about their salaries than playing basketball. Halfway through the season, the Wizards are 21-26 and rank 11th in the East.

In August 2021, Spencer Dinwiddie was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to Washington. Of course, in 44 starts with the Wizards during the 2021-22 season, the Colorado product averaged 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Plus, he shot 47.6% from the field and 31% beyond the arc.

Last February, the Wizards then traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to the Mavericks for Porzingis and a 2022 second-round draft pick. He averaged 15.8 points, 3.1 boards, and 3.9 assists per contest with Dallas in 23 appearances last season.

Through 48 starts this season, the Mavericks guard is averaging 16.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Also, he’s shooting 46.1% from the floor and 39.9% outside the arc. Dinwiddie’s comments can apply to other NBA teams. Fans could argue this point for Russell Westbrook and John Wall.