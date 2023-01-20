Spurs sign center Gorgui Dieng to second 10-day contract

The San Antonio Spurs are signing center Gorgui Dieng to a second 10-day contract, according to sources. The 10-year veteran inked a one-year, $2.64 million deal with San Antonio on August 9, 2022.

However, the team then waived the 6-foot-10 big man on Jan. 5, leaving behind $1,836,090 of dead cap. Dieng signed his first 10-day contract with San Antonio on Jan. 8.

A typical 10-day contract is valued between $50,000 to $180,000. The amount offered depends on experience, accomplishments, and physical exams from team to team.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Spurs possess the lowest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are not anticipating a playoff appearance this season. A few oddsmakers are showing better playoff odds for the Utah Jazz.

Through 14 appearances this season with the Spurs, Dieng is averaging 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting 41.7% from the floor, 30.3% beyond the arc, and 75% at the foul line.

On Nov. 2, in San Antonio’s 143-100 blowout loss against the Toronto Raptors, Dieng logged a season-high nine points in 17 minutes off the bench. He finished 3-of-6 (50%) from the field and knocked down three 3-pointers.

San Antonio Spurs sign veteran center Gorgui Dieng to a second 10-day contract, seek to qualify for play-in tournament

Dieng will serve as a backup behind Jakob Poeltl and Charles Bassey in the rotation. San Antonio is currently undergoing a rebuild under coach Gregg Popovich. The Spurs are 14-31 and rank 14th in the Western Conference standings.

Furthermore, it also depends on whether or not Spurs G.M. Brian Wright will offer the 33-year-old a regular contract to finish the season with the team. San Antonio could shop Poeltl prior to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

While with the Atlanta Hawks last season, Dieng recorded a season-high 12 points versus the Philadelphia 76ers on December 23, 2021, and against the Chicago Bulls four days later.

Moreover, the Spurs lost 113-103 against the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2022 play-in tournament. Although missing the playoffs this season is inevitable, Popovich is not a quitter.

Dieng can still support a team’s second unit, but his rim protection and scoring ability have dwindled over the past three seasons. Of course, 2019-20 was his last exceptional season offensively.

Through 63 appearances split between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies, the center averaged 7.4 points, 5.6 boards, and 1.2 assists per game. Plus, he shot 45.6% from the floor and 35.5% outside the arc.