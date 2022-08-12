Spurs sign guard Jordan Hall to two-way contract

The San Antonio Spurs have signed Jordan Hall to a two-way contract. Dominick Barlow is signed to the Spurs’ other two-way contract. Anyway, Hall went undrafted out of Saint Joseph’s a couple of months ago. The NBA could be the 20-year-old’s future.

In the NBA 2K23 Summer League, through five games, Hall averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. On July 10, in the Spurs’ 86-85 loss to the Warriors, the guard had his best performance.

Off the bench, he finished with 7 points, 2 rebounds 2 assists and 1 steal.

We've signed Jordan Hall to a two-way contract! Welcome to the squad, @jordanhall31 ✍️ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 11, 2022

During his senior year at Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic High School, Hall helped lead his team to a Philadelphia Catholic League championship.

The guard also won Catholic League Player of the Year. Additionally, he was selected First Team Class 3A All-State.

In two seasons played with Saint Joseph’s, the 6’8″ guard averaged 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

He set a program record for career assists. Not to mention, Hall finished his college career with the second-most double-digit assist games in school history (5).

Through a total of 50 games played at Saint Joseph’s, Hall also averaged 38.9% shooting from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range.

In his freshman 2020-21 season, in 20 games played, the guard averaged 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Hall was selected first-team Atlantic-10 All-Freshman.

He ranked sixth in the Atlantic-10 in assists (113), 15th in steals (25) and 10th in made 3-pointers (68). Plus, the freshman led his conference in assists percentage (35.2).

Then, in his sophomore 2021-22 season, Jordan Hall recorded career-high numbers. He averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

On November 20, 2021, in Saint Joseph’s’ 87-75 loss to Monmouth, Hall scored a then career-high 24 points in 32 minutes of action. He shot 7-for-15 (46.7%) from the field.

Of course, in Saint Joseph’s’ 78-71 win over Pennsylvania on December 8, 2021, Hall posted a new career-high 33 points in 40 minutes played. He finished 12-for-19 (63.2%) from the floor and 8-for-11 (72.7%) from downtown.

Last season, Hall ranked 14th in the Atlantic-10 in points per game (14.1), 16th in total rebounds (200), fifth in assists (174), 20th in steals (37), 13th in made field goals (157) and third in points produced per game (15.7).

