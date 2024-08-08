Spurs Sign Guard Malachi Flynn to One-Year Deal

The San Antonio Spurs are signing free agent guard Malachi Flynn to a one-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Flynn, 26, agreed to a non-guaranteed deal, a league source confirms.

Flynn will fill San Antonio’s last open roster spot. If this isn’t a training camp deal, a player on the standard roster will have to be traded or waived before opening night.

Flynn became an unrestricted free agent in June after the Detroit Pistons declined to extend him a qualifying offer. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder scored a career-high 50 points against the Atlanta Hawks on April 3.

In 69 games off the bench last season split between the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, and Pistons, he averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 12.7 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 41.8% from the field.

Flynn, a native of Tacoma, Washington, was selected 29th overall by the Raptors in the 2020 NBA draft out of Washington State. In 47 games (17 starts) of his rookie 2020-21 season, he averaged career highs of 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 19.7 minutes per contest.

Malachi Flynn is joining Chris Paul, Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, Stephon Castle, and others in the San Antonio Spurs’ backcourt

In Detroit’s 121-113 loss to the Hawks on April 3, the guard recorded a career-high 50 points in 34 minutes as a reserve on 18-of-25 (72%) shooting from the floor, 5-of-9 (55.6%) from 3-point range, and 9-of-12 (75%) at the free throw line.

Flynn joined Nick Anderson (1993) and Jamal Crawford (2019) as the only players in NBA history to score 50 as a reserve. His 50 points are now a franchise record for a bench player as well. Flynn’s previous career high was 27 points.

However, the Pistons had suffered their 10th loss in their last 11 games at that time and went on to miss the playoffs for the fifth straight season. With a 13-67 record, Detroit also clinched the franchise’s worst record in its 76-year history.

“Right now, it’s tough because at the end of the day you want to win,” Flynn said then. “But it does feel good to kind of take in the moment. I’m sure a couple of days from now, it will feel really good.”

If Flynn remains with the Spurs, he would be joining a group of new additions in the backcourt that include 12-time All Star Chris Paul and No. 4 draft pick Stephon Castle. Plus, San Antonio has returning guards Devin Vassell, Malaki Branham, and Tre Jones.