Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is the youngest center in NBA history to have a 50-point game

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

November 14, 2024

Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic

Through their first 12 games in the 2024-25 season, the San Antonio Spurs are 6-6. The team is 3-1 in their last four games as they worked their way back to a .500 record. On Wednesday night, the Spurs were at home to face the Wizards. San Antonio won 139-130 and second-year big man Victor Wembanyama made NBA history. 

He is now the youngest center in NBA history to have a 50-point game. The 20-year-old scored a career-high 50 points in a win vs. Washington. Wembanyama is a player the Spurs are trying to build around and they’ve added complementary pieces in 2024-25. San Antonio wants to be a contender in the West again and Wembanayama has the talent to help them achieve that.

Victor Wembanyama dominated the Wizards on Wednesday night for a career-high 50 points


It only took Victor Wembanyama 83 career games to have his first 50-point performance in the NBA. Last season, his career-high was 40 points for the Spurs. The 2023 first-overall pick is still growing as a player and this was certainly not his last 50-point game. Wembanyama attempted 14 three-pointers vs. the Wizards on Wednesday and made eight of those shots. Additionally, he was 6-9 from the free-throw line and 18-29 from the field. He finished the game with 50 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and three blocks.

The 20-year-old leads the NBA this season with (3.8) blocks per game. As a rookie in 2023-24, Wembanyama averaged (3.6) blocks per game. San Antonio has several players who averaged double-digit points per game this season but he’s the only one to average 20+. He is averaging (22.3) points per game this season. The next closest on the team is SG Devin Vassell with (16.7) points per game. If Victor Wembanyama continues to play at a high level in 2024-25, the Spurs have a chance to make the playoffs. They’re currently 10th in the Western Conference.