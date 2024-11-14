Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama is the youngest center in NBA history to have a 50-point game

Through their first 12 games in the 2024-25 season, the San Antonio Spurs are 6-6. The team is 3-1 in their last four games as they worked their way back to a .500 record. On Wednesday night, the Spurs were at home to face the Wizards. San Antonio won 139-130 and second-year big man Victor Wembanyama made NBA history.

He is now the youngest center in NBA history to have a 50-point game. The 20-year-old scored a career-high 50 points in a win vs. Washington. Wembanyama is a player the Spurs are trying to build around and they’ve added complementary pieces in 2024-25. San Antonio wants to be a contender in the West again and Wembanayama has the talent to help them achieve that.

Victor Wembanyama dominated the Wizards on Wednesday night for a career-high 50 points

Victor Wembanyama is the youngest center in NBA history to have a 50-point game. pic.twitter.com/IJziBK9bl8 — StatMamba (@StatMamba) November 14, 2024



It only took Victor Wembanyama 83 career games to have his first 50-point performance in the NBA. Last season, his career-high was 40 points for the Spurs. The 2023 first-overall pick is still growing as a player and this was certainly not his last 50-point game. Wembanyama attempted 14 three-pointers vs. the Wizards on Wednesday and made eight of those shots. Additionally, he was 6-9 from the free-throw line and 18-29 from the field. He finished the game with 50 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and three blocks.

The 20-year-old leads the NBA this season with (3.8) blocks per game. As a rookie in 2023-24, Wembanyama averaged (3.6) blocks per game. San Antonio has several players who averaged double-digit points per game this season but he’s the only one to average 20+. He is averaging (22.3) points per game this season. The next closest on the team is SG Devin Vassell with (16.7) points per game. If Victor Wembanyama continues to play at a high level in 2024-25, the Spurs have a chance to make the playoffs. They’re currently 10th in the Western Conference.