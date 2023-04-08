A seismic shift is underway in women’s college basketball, with Lauren Betts, the No. 1 recruit of 2022, entering the transfer portal after just one season at Stanford. Sources suggest that Betts is eyeing a move to the University of Iowa, a decision that has many fans buzzing with excitement.

Former Number-One Recruit in Transfer Portal After Limited Minutes at Stanford

The 6-foot-7 center from Grandview High School in Colorado initially chose Stanford over other top women’s college basketball programs such as Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA, UConn, and South Carolina. Betts cited the perfect blend of great academics and an exceptional basketball program at Stanford as her primary reasons for committing to the Cardinal in January 2021.

However, after a season that saw Betts average 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in just 9.7 minutes per game, she has decided to explore new opportunities. Stanford’s early exit from the NCAA tournament, as a No. 1 seed losing to No. 8 Ole Miss in the second round, may have played a role in her decision.

Betts Inspired by Caitlin Clark and Hawkeyes’ March Madness Run

So why is Betts considering a transfer to Iowa? The answer may lie in the Hawkeyes’ inspiring run to the national championship game in this season’s March Madness. Led by star player Caitlin Clark and her talented teammates, Iowa showcased an exciting brand of basketball that captured the attention of fans and players alike.

In contrast to her limited playing time at Stanford, Betts could potentially find a more prominent role within Iowa’s women’s basketball program, allowing her to showcase her skills and dominate on the court. The Hawkeyes have a history of developing talented post players and providing them with the opportunity to shine on the national stage.

Iowa’s renowned reputation for player development and supportive coaching staff, led by head coach Lisa Bluder, could be an appealing factor for Betts. Bluder has a proven track record of nurturing young talent and guiding them to success both on and off the court.

The potential addition of Betts to the Iowa roster would undoubtedly elevate the Hawkeyes’ status as a national powerhouse. Her presence would add depth to the team’s frontcourt and provide a much-needed boost in the paint. With Betts’ size, skill, and scoring ability, the Hawkeyes would pose a formidable threat to their opponents in the upcoming season.

While no official announcement has been made, the prospect of Lauren Betts joining the University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team has fans eagerly awaiting news. Her transfer could be a game-changer for the Hawkeyes and catapult them into the national spotlight once again.

