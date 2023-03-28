Lisa Bluder has been a formidable force as the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team. Since taking the reins in 2000, she’s propelled the program to new heights. Just this season, Bluder led her team to their second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title and now, an incredible Final Four appearance. Let’s delve deeper into the financial aspects of her career, examining her contract, salary, buyout, net worth, and March Madness incentives.

Lisa Bluder’s Contract and Salary

In 2021, Bluder signed a contract extension that now keeps her at the helm through the 2026 season. Her base pay for 2022 was $838,506. Her total pay, including other sources, comes in at around $1.3 million. This puts her among the highest-paid coaches in women’s college basketball.

But that’s just the beginning, Bluder’s contract cleverly includes automatic extensions and pay bumps tied to her team’s success.

Here’s how her contract pay rises break down:

Fails to qualify for NCAA tournament, wins fewer than eight Big Ten games: 3% base pay increase

Doesn’t make the postseason but wins eight or more games: 5% increase

Makes the NCAA tournament: 8% increase

Reaches the Sweet 16: 10% increase

Makes the Elite Eight or farther: 15% increase

With the Elite Eight run, Bluder’s new salary will see a significant boost of 15%, bringing her new base salary to approximately $964,282.

March Madness Bonuses

Now, let’s explore her NCAA Tournament incentives. So far this season, she’s earned the following March Madness incentives:

$35,000 for NCAA Tournament appearance

$50,000 for reaching the Sweet 16

$50,000 for reaching the Elite Eight

$100,000 for reaching the Final Four

In addition to the NCAA Tournament incentives, Bluder has also earned:

$50,000 for maintaining a 65% win rate or better

$25,000 for winning the Big Ten Tournament title

In total, Bluder has raked in $235,000 in NCAA Tournament incentives and an additional $75,000 in other performance bonuses, bringing her total incentives for the season to $310,000.

Lisa Bluder’s Buyout

If the school ever wanted to terminate Bluder’s contract without cause, they’d face a hefty $3.5 million buyout. Given her exceptional track record and the team’s continued success, it’s highly unlikely the university would consider such a move.

The buyout clause serves as a safety net for Bluder, ensuring her job security and financial stability. It also demonstrates the university’s commitment to retaining her expertise and leadership, recognizing the significant impact she’s had on the women’s basketball program.

Lisa Bluder’s Net Worth

Bluder’s net worth is estimated at around $3 million. She’s accumulated her wealth through a combination of her coaching salary, performance incentives, and endorsement deals. Her consistent success has also attracted lucrative sponsorship opportunities, further bolstering her financial status.

As the Iowa Hawkeyes continue their awe-inspiring run, Coach Bluder’s leadership and tenacity are undeniable. Her contract reflects not only the confidence the university has in her abilities but also their investment in the future of the women’s basketball program. Fans and players alike can look forward to more triumphant seasons under the guidance of the indefatigable Coach Lisa Bluder.

Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides