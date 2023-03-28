College Basketball
Iowa Women’s Basketball Coach Lisa Bluder Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
Lisa Bluder has been a formidable force as the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team. Since taking the reins in 2000, she’s propelled the program to new heights. Just this season, Bluder led her team to their second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title and now, an incredible Final Four appearance. Let’s delve deeper into the financial aspects of her career, examining her contract, salary, buyout, net worth, and March Madness incentives.
Lisa Bluder’s Contract and Salary
In 2021, Bluder signed a contract extension that now keeps her at the helm through the 2026 season. Her base pay for 2022 was $838,506. Her total pay, including other sources, comes in at around $1.3 million. This puts her among the highest-paid coaches in women’s college basketball.
But that’s just the beginning, Bluder’s contract cleverly includes automatic extensions and pay bumps tied to her team’s success.
Here’s how her contract pay rises break down:
- Fails to qualify for NCAA tournament, wins fewer than eight Big Ten games: 3% base pay increase
- Doesn’t make the postseason but wins eight or more games: 5% increase
- Makes the NCAA tournament: 8% increase
- Reaches the Sweet 16: 10% increase
- Makes the Elite Eight or farther: 15% increase
With the Elite Eight run, Bluder’s new salary will see a significant boost of 15%, bringing her new base salary to approximately $964,282.
March Madness Bonuses
Now, let’s explore her NCAA Tournament incentives. So far this season, she’s earned the following March Madness incentives:
- $35,000 for NCAA Tournament appearance
- $50,000 for reaching the Sweet 16
- $50,000 for reaching the Elite Eight
- $100,000 for reaching the Final Four
.@LisaBluder and @goiowa:
“We did it.”
“We did it.” pic.twitter.com/akc4VSdWmg
— Aaron Blau (@AaronBlau) March 27, 2023
In addition to the NCAA Tournament incentives, Bluder has also earned:
- $50,000 for maintaining a 65% win rate or better
- $25,000 for winning the Big Ten Tournament title
In total, Bluder has raked in $235,000 in NCAA Tournament incentives and an additional $75,000 in other performance bonuses, bringing her total incentives for the season to $310,000.
Lisa Bluder’s Buyout
If the school ever wanted to terminate Bluder’s contract without cause, they’d face a hefty $3.5 million buyout. Given her exceptional track record and the team’s continued success, it’s highly unlikely the university would consider such a move.
The buyout clause serves as a safety net for Bluder, ensuring her job security and financial stability. It also demonstrates the university’s commitment to retaining her expertise and leadership, recognizing the significant impact she’s had on the women’s basketball program.
Lisa Bluder’s Net Worth
Bluder’s net worth is estimated at around $3 million. She’s accumulated her wealth through a combination of her coaching salary, performance incentives, and endorsement deals. Her consistent success has also attracted lucrative sponsorship opportunities, further bolstering her financial status.
As the Iowa Hawkeyes continue their awe-inspiring run, Coach Bluder’s leadership and tenacity are undeniable. Her contract reflects not only the confidence the university has in her abilities but also their investment in the future of the women’s basketball program. Fans and players alike can look forward to more triumphant seasons under the guidance of the indefatigable Coach Lisa Bluder.
Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Discover Top March Madness Sports Gambling Sites Reviewed.
- Best March Madness Betting Odds – In-depth Guide to the Latest March Madness Betting Odds and Lines.
- How to Gamble on March Madness – Learn all You Need to Bet on NCAA March Madness 2023.
- March Madness Picks and Predictions 2023 – Find out the Best NCAA March Madness Betting Tips.
- March Madness Bracket Predictions 2023 – NCAA March Madness Bracket Betting Guide.
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites 2023 – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- March Madness Final Four Gambling – Discover The Best Sportsbooks for Final 4 March Madness Gambling in 2023.
- March Madness National Championship Winner – Compare best March Madness National Champion Odds and Picks.
- March Madness Free Bets – Discover Best Top NCAAB Betting Bonuses in 2023.
- March Madness Results 2023 – NCAA Results & Scores Betting Guide.
- March Madness Schedule 2023 – Discover All March Madness Game Times & Dates.
- Iowa Women’s Basketball Coach Lisa Bluder Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
- Powerade Jam Fest 2023: McDonald’s All-American Game Dunk Contest & 3-Point Shootout Participants
- LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
- Portland’s head coach Chauncey Billups praised rookie SG Shaedon Sharpe for his career-high night vs the Thunder
- Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight (Mar. 27) vs. Pistons?
-
NBA 6 days ago
Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole Spends Half a Million Dollars on First Date With Rapper Ice Spice
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Paul Pierce sparks fire around Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend rumors
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Jay Bilas’ March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks
-
College Basketball 6 days ago
Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter’s Buyout a Sticking Point for Fans Who Want Him Fired After First Round NCAA Tournament Loss