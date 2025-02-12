Steph Curry is the only Warrior to play at least 1,000 games for the franchise

Steph Curry and the Warriors were on the road for their fourth straight game on Monday night. Golden State beat Milwaukee 125-11 backed by Curry’s 38 points.

The 36-year-old holds several NBA records, but on Monday, he made Warriors franchise history by playing his 1,000th career game as a member of Golden State. He’s the only Warriors to accomplish that feat.

From Game 1 to 1K – the resume has been special. The only man to play 1,000 regular-season games in a Warriors uniform is now Wardell Stephen Curry II 👏 pic.twitter.com/VAlXcmcEQK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 11, 2025



With the 7th pick in the 2009 NBA draft, the Warriors selected Steph Curry out of Davidson. Little did they know that Curry would become one of the top point guards in NBA history. Curry has played all 16 of his professional seasons with the Warriors. He’s an 11-time all-star, two-time league MVP, one-time Finals MVP, and four-time NBA champion. On top of that, Curry was named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

It’s well-known that Curry wants to play for Golden State his entire career. As long as the team is competitive, Curry is going to play. At the trade deadline, the Warriors were involved in a multi-team trade to acquire Jimmy Butler. Golden State wants to try and cash in on any championship window they have left with Curry. The team is 6-4 in their last 10 games and has won two straight.

Monday night was Steph Curry’s 1,000th career game with the Warriors. He’s started 994 of those games. Curry has a 148-game lead on his long-time Warriors teammate Draymond Green. Steph is also ahead of other Warriors greats like Rick Barry and Chris Mullin. The Warriors have 29 games left this season to try and make a playoff push. At 27-26, they are 10th in the West.