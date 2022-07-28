Steph Curry’s ‘Night-Night’ Celebration Is Taking Over The Internet

Not only did he change the game of basketball with his 3-point shooting but Steph Curry may have changed the nature of sports celebrations too.

Known for his patented shimmy and for celebrating after big plays, Curry’s most recent ‘night-night’ celebration during Game 6 of the NBA Finals has been trending among athletes and little league stars.

Recently, Curry reacted to FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele’s ‘night night’ celebration, calling it a movement.

Curry Reacts to His Viral Celebration

Athletes from all over the world have been copying Curry’s signature move.

While he’s known for the shimmy or chewing his mouthguard during free throws, he’s been changing the game in more ways than just one. In fact, his latest celebration has started another movement.

The night-night celebration has been popular among athletes, including little league stars. Most recently, FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele celebrated the same way after scoring on Juventus.

Check out some of Curry’s other reactions for the ‘night-night’ movement.

Steph Curry’s ‘night-night celly has gone worldwide! 😴🌎 Look at your influence @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/0aIps700NB — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) July 27, 2022

Ousmane Dembélé x Steph Curry 😴 pic.twitter.com/HKZ9QQ9La7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 27, 2022

Went to sleep on em! https://t.co/lKQdVv2Urx — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 16, 2022

And hits the Steph Curry "NIGHT NIGHT😴" celly in the end. Wow https://t.co/V1MPLtO77S — 3O is different 🐐💙💛 (@Kwamezamani) July 28, 2022

Steph Curry “Night Night’ Celebration

Steph Curry’s NBA Finals ‘Night Night’ celebration is taking over the world.

While the gesture has been used before in the sports world, Curry has a way of making it mainstream. His celebration is more popular than ever with athletes and children copying his gesture after hitting a shot or scoring.

Curry used the ‘night-night’ celebration throughout the playoffs but the most memorable one was during the NBA Finals after hitting a three-point dagger late in the fourth quarter of Game 6.

The Warriors held onto an insurmountable lead all game and Curry finished the campaign by winning his fourth ring and first NBA Finals MVP.