Stephen Curry awaits MRI as he exited Mavs vs. Warriors with left leg injury; X-ray came out negative

Immediately after this weekend’s game between Dallas and Golden State, the Warriors announced the X-ray for Stephen Curry’s latest injury came back negative. The point guard, who had to exit the match in pain during the third quarter, now awaits an MRI.

The clocked ticked 2:01 left in the third stage of the game, when Mavericks’ McKinley Wright IV decided to attack the rim and he accidentally collided with Curry’s left knee. Dallas then called a timeout, as the Warriors guard struggled to walk to the bench, where he was recieved by his trainers.

Watch the play for yourself during this Saturday’s game at the Chase Center :

After he was examined during the short break, and the squads returned to the court, Curry limped to the locker room as he would later be ruled out for the remainder of the match.

The Golden State star finished his night in San Francisco with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists in 26 minutes of play, as his squad went onto defeat the Mavs 119 to 113. Before he had to leave the match, the team from the Bay Area was displaying one of their best offensive performance’s of the season with a 20-point advantage.

“Any time a guy gets an MRI, there’s a concern level,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said in press conference. “We’ll just have to wait and see the results. This has happened many, many times over the years. So fingers crossed he’s okay.”

The thing is, only two nights before his clash with McKinley Wright, Curry had banged that same knee in Warriors’ latest contest against the Denver Nuggets. Coach Kerr then showed his first signs of insecurity saying he wasn’t sure if the player’s current injury is related to it.

But to be truthful, the trainer had Curry’s Thursday pains on his mind even before the NBA clash in Dallas. Seeing as both his point guard and teammate Draymond Green have been playing so much lately, Kerr had planned to cut down on both player’s minute load.

Earlier this season, the Warriors star missed 11 matches due to a left shoulder subluxation. During that period of time, Golden State recorded 6-5. “If he’s out, then we move forward and we do have some games to look at, some game film to look at,” Kerr said. “We’ll be ready, regardless.”

Of note on the Steph Curry lower left leg injury: He initially banged it up in Denver on Thursday on this shot attempt. Listed on the injury report today as a contusion. Had extra padding for it. Then took this second hit that knocked him out of game. pic.twitter.com/S3YSUgTEP6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 5, 2023

A few of our favorite sport betting sites consider the Bay Area side to possess the 4th best odds to earn the NBA title this year, besides the fact that they are barely in the West’s playoff zone, ranking 7th in the conference.

Seven Warriors scoring double figures

As mentioned before, Golden State were up by 20 points by the time Curry suffered his injury, as the team had already scored 36 points in the paint only in the first half, nearly half of their points at the time. By the moment the game ended, seven of their players had logged double-figure scoring.

Draymond Green went on to score 17 points, hitting three 3-pointers, as for Klay Thompson and JaMychal Green both ended the contest with 14 points. Jonathan Kuminga was another honorable mention as a strong offensive asset, scoring nine points on 4-of-5 shooting.

After Curry left, the team fell down as the Mavericks cut the game to five points with just over 90 seconds to the final whistle. “I didn’t think we closed the game well at all,” Kerr said.

The Warriors will now face Oklahoma City Thunder in San Francisco at 9:00pm CST.