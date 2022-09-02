Home » news » Stephen Curry Earns His Degree From Davidson

NBA

Stephen Curry earns his degree from Davidson

Jon Conahan profile picture
Updated 58 mins ago on
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Blazers vs Warriors: Stephen Curry aims to lead his team to another win over rival
Join to our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Stephen Curry continues to show why he’s not only an amazing person on the court, but an even better person off of it. On Wednesday, he earned his degree from Davidson and was also honored into their Hall of Fame.

Stephen Curry Graduates From Davidson

ESPN had the following on what Curry and others there said:

“This is an absolutely amazing day and an amazing moment for myself and my family,” Curry said. “The best decision I ever made was to come to Davidson College and pursue an education, join an amazing community and, most importantly, play for an amazing man who has built this program in Coach [Bob] McKillop.”

“To earn this degree you showed determination and perseverance,” Davidson president Doug Hicks said during the ceremony. “It would have been so easy, so straightforward to not complete your college degree. Yet in response to that idea, you did what you did to 29 other NBA organizations, you said, ‘night, night.'”

“Every president at every commencement makes hopeful statements about graduates’ futures,” Hicks said. “In that spirit, I hereby predict, with confidence, Stephen Curry, that you will enjoy considerable success in your life and career after college.”

Curry Is Proud of His Accomplishment

Graduating from college is one of the biggest things that anyone in the world can do. No matter where you attend, graduating from college is something that no one can ever take away from you.

Although Curry is a multi-millionaire, NBA champion, and many other things in life, saying he graduated from Davidson is one of the best accomplishments that he’s ever going to have in his life. Congrats to Stephen Curry on an awesome achievement.

“I’m a graduate,” Curry said to end his speech. “I’m a Davidson alum and I am in the Hall of Fame. And that’s pretty crazy.”

Join to our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Jon Conahan profile picture

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He loves the Milwaukee Bucks and writing about various different sports.

Trending Now