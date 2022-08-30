WATCH: Stephen Curry explains why he’s a champion

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world. He’s probably the greatest shooter that this game will ever see. The reason he is a champion, however, isn’t because of what he does on the court. Curry is an incredible mind off the court and works as hard as anyone in the NBA.

In a recent gym workout, he let people know that they have to always be prepared if they want to be a champion.

Stephen Curry Competition Speech

Curry had the following to say during Rico Hines Private Runs:

“Good to see your competition, like everybody’s in here with one goal: to be ready for June, whenever your time is. If it hasn’t happened yet, these are the moments that matter. When you look back, you accomplish your goal, you’re proud of yourself for how you handle the times that nobody’s watching,” “No better feeling talking to anybody that’s been there, but all this stuff matters … because in June, you need this [pointing at his head], you need your body, you need your competitive fire–and it’s all built right now.”

Warriors Are In Good Hands With Curry

As we saw this season, Stephen Curry still has enough to help the Golden State Warriors win NBA titles. It’s impressive how well he managed to play this season at his age. Curry isn’t old, but he’s getting up there. Shooting the three-point shot and killing defenses isn’t a problem for him, even with how old he is.

The Warriors have a legitimate chance of repeating what they did this season in 2023. They are returning some key players and if Curry keeps playing as he has, there’s no doubt that the Warriors will continue to be a title contender. It will be interesting to see if he can keep playing like this for the next few years, but there hasn’t been any indication that he’s going to regress anytime soon.