Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry checked in with a video on the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday night, expressing his support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2024 U.S. Presidential Election against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Stephen Curry believes Vice President Kamala Harris can move the country forward as the first female U.S. president

“It’s been an honor for me to represent our country,” the 10-time NBA All-Star guard said in a video message at the DNC while wearing the gold medal he won with Team USA at the Paris Olympics earlier this month.

“It’s been an honor to support Kamala [Harris]. So let’s all do our part. That unity on and off the court reminded us that together we can do all things and continue to inspire the world.”

Curry, 36, said his experience representing the United States at the Paris Olympics also motivated him to speak out. The two-time MVP is confident that Harris will help unite the country.

NBA Basketball legend Stephen Curry just made an appearance at the DNC to endorse Kamala Harris “I believe Kamala as President could bring that unity back.” pic.twitter.com/Tx6i6P3Hpz — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) August 23, 2024

“That’s why I believe that Kamala as president can bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward,” Stephen Curry added. “This is about preserving hope and belief in our country. Making sure families can be taken care of in their most precious times.

“I got to visit Kamala with my team in the White House last year and I can tell you one thing. I knew then and I definitely know now, the Oval Office suits her well. So in the words of Michelle Obama, do something. Go vote.

“Be active. Let’s show out in November, like never before. It’s been an honor for me to represent our country. It’s an honor to support Kamala. Let’s all do our part, and God bless.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also endorsed Harris at the DNC

Stephen Curry’s endorsement comes three days after his Team USA and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offered his own backing of Harris at the DNC. Kerr said he’ll “be getting out every day to help people get out to vote on Nov. 5.”

Kerr also could not help but allude to his star player’s “Night, night” sleep celebration gesture at the conclusion of his speech. “After the results are tallied, we can — in the words of the great Steph Curry — we can tell Donald Trump, ‘Night, night,'” Kerr said.

Curry’s video was part of the convention’s program, which included actress Kerry Washington, the reverend Al Sharpton, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and, lastly, Harris, who accepted the nomination with a 41-minute speech.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. #DNCConvention2024 "In the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump… night night!" pic.twitter.com/tGAbPivGMI — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) August 20, 2024

Earlier this month, Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green also declared his support for Harris.

“Sending all my love and support to our VP, Kamala Harris. Good luck in your race,” Green said during his “The Draymond Green Show” YouTube podcast.

“It’s the race of a lifetime. You achieved it, now go to be great. Be great on the campaign trail, be great in the debates, be great in your race to history.”