Stephen Curry, Warriors Agree to One-Year, $62.6M Extension

Two-time MVP guard Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension, his agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was only eligible to sign a one-year contract extension because of the NBA’s over-38 rule

The agreement keeps Curry under contract with Golden State through the 2026-27 season. Per Spotrac, he will become the third NBA player, joining LeBron James and Kevin Durant, to pass $500 million in career earnings.

The Warriors had until October 21 to extend the 16-year veteran for the extra year.

Curry had two years remaining on the four-year, $215.4 million contract he signed in August 2021. He was eligible to sign only a one-year extension this offseason due to the NBA’s over-38 rule.

The league’s over-38 rule prevents teams from offering contracts of four years or more to players who are or will be 38 years old during that deal. All-Stars like Curry and LeBron James are affected by the rule.

Curry’s age-38 season will come in 2026-27. He turns 38 on March 14, 2026, but it will be classified as his age-37 season since his birthday occurs near the end of the regular season.

Stephen Curry wants to be a Warrior for life

Curry, 36, has been vocal about his desire to retire with the Warriors. “I’ve always said I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry told Andscape in July. “At this stage in my career, I feel like that’s possible.”

In July, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said he was “confident” they would be able to re-sign Curry. Dunleavy was convinced that Curry could “get whatever he wants.”

In 77 games (all starts) with the Warriors last season, he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 32.7 minutes per contest while shooting 45% from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range.

He was also named the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year, finishing ahead of Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Curry led the NBA in clutch points scored (189) and 3-pointers (357) last season. Additionally, Golden State played in more clutch games (48) than any other team in the league as well.

Golden State added Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, and De’Anthony Melton this offseason while losing Chris Paul and Klay Thompson

Golden State missed the playoffs with a 46-36 record last season. The Warriors made the play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed. Nonetheless, they went on to lose against the Sacramento Kings. It was their first time missing the postseason since the 2020-21 season.

Although the Warriors are expected to remain competitive with Stephen Curry, they are now set to enter a new era without Klay Thompson, who agreed to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks during free agency after 13 seasons with Golden State.

The Warriors waived Chris Paul instead of guaranteeing him $30 million for the 2024-25 season as well.

Golden State will continue to build around Curry and veteran Draymond Green. The Warriors also have young players like Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Kuminga, entering his fourth season, is eligible for an extension worth up to $215 million over five years. During the offseason, the Warriors also added Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, and De’Anthony Melton.