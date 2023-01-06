Suns’ Devin Booker (left groin), Cameron Payne (right foot) out vs. Heat

Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker (left groin strain) and Cameron Payne (right foot soreness) are out for Friday night’s home game against the Miami Heat. Cam Johnson (right knee) also remains out indefinitely.

Jae Crowder (personal) is the only other player listed for Phoenix. Crowder is sitting out this season until Suns G.M. James Jones finds a suitable trade partner for the 10-year veteran.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Suns possess the eighth-best odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

Cameron Payne (right foot soreness) OUT for Friday's game vs. #Heat as is Devin Booker (groin) and Cam Johnson (knee). #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 5, 2023

Booker will be re-evaluated in about three weeks. Through 29 starts this season, the three-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 27.1 points per game, along with 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Plus, he’s shooting 47.7% from the floor and 37% beyond the arc.

Moreover, Booker has missed 10 games so far this season. On Dec. 17, in the Suns’ 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the guard scored a season-high 58 points in 43 minutes of action. He finished 21-of-35 (60%) shooting from the field and 6-of-12 (50%) from 3-point range.

Suns’ Devin Booker (left groin), Cameron Payne (right foot), and Cam Johnson (right knee) are out against the Heat on Friday

For Cameron Payne, the eight-year veteran is averaging career highs of 12.1 points and 5.3 assists per contest. In addition to logging 2.3 boards per game, Payne is shooting 41.2% from the floor and 37.8% outside the arc as well.

Meanwhile, the Heat have three players out indefinitely: Duncan Robinson (finger), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), and Nikola Jokic (back). While Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for this game, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is now listed as questionable.

Leading into Friday night’s interconference matchup, Miami is 6-4 in its last 10 games. Phoenix is much worse, winning just three of its past 10 contests. The Suns are on a four-game skid.

INJURY UPDATE: Duncan Robinson underwent successful surgery today to repair a ligament of the second finger in his right hand. He will begin rehab next week and be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 5, 2023

Additionally, the Heat are 1-5 in their previous six meetings versus Phoenix. They’re also 6-2 in their past eight road games. And Miami is 14-6 in its last 20 matchups against the Suns.

Phoenix has lost its previous six meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents. Not to mention, the Suns are 2-12 ATS in their last 16 home games against the Heat.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat have a 50.6% chance of defeating Phoenix away. This matchup is about even. Sportsbooks show Miami as a 1.5-point favorite on the road. Miami is coming off a disappointing 112-109 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were absent.