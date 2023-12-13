Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon is on pace to pass NBA Hall of Famer and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki for 16th on the league’s all-time 3-pointers list.

Gordon, 34, currently ranks 19th with 1,935 3s. Nowitzki made 1,982 3s over the course of his 21-year career with the Mavericks.

Plus, Joe Johnson (1,978) and J.J. Redick (1,950) rank just below Dirk at the Nos. 17 and 18 spots. Gordon could pass all three by the end of the season. He needs 48 3s to pass the 2011 NBA champ.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Suns hold fourth-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Last season, Gordon posted 132 3-pointers with the Houston Rockets (47 games) and Los Angeles Clippers (22 games). If he stays healthy, maybe the 6-foot-3 guard will reach the mark by the end of February.

In the 2016-17 season with the Rockets, he recorded a career-high 246 3-pointers. He went on to finish with 218 3s in 2017-18 and 216 in 2018-19. Since his third season with Houston, the guard has made 100 3s in a season just twice.

Through 21 appearances this season with Phoenix, Gordon is averaging 14.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 32 minutes per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting 46.3% from the floor and 39.9% beyond the arc.

He’s made a total of 57 3-pointers in a Suns uniform as well.

Devin Booker, Eric Gordon and Kevin Durant pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/qCtqbxx05h — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 13, 2023



In Tuesday night’s 119-116 win over the Golden State Warriors, Gordon recorded only one 3-pointer on six attempts. However, the guard knocked down six 3-pointers against the New York Knicks on Nov. 26.

The Indiana product has logged 12 games this season with at least three 3s.

During the offseason, Gordon inked a two-year, $6 million deal with Phoenix in July. He became a free agent after the Clippers decided not to guarantee his $21 million contract. The move saved L.A. over $100 million on its projected tax bill.