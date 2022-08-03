Suns sign guard Duane Washington Jr. to two-way deal

The Phoenix Suns have signed Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way deal. This NBA signing was announced by his agent, Shayaun Saee of One Legacy Sports, to ESPN. On August 5, 2021, he went undrafted out of Ohio State and signed a two-way contract with the Pacers.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Washington Jr. averaged 9.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Also, he averaged 40.5% shooting from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc. Out of the 48 games played last season, Washington Jr. started in seven of them.

According to sources, the Pacers had to waive four players in order to make an attempt to sign Deandre Ayton to a maximum offer. Of course, Washington Jr. was one of them. Indiana waived him a couple of weeks ago. Now, he has the opportunity to make the Suns’ roster.

Duane Washington Jr. excelled offensively for the Pacers

In the Pacers’ 132-105 road loss to the Mavericks on Jan. 29, the guard scored a career-high 22 points in 25 minutes played. He finished 9-for-17 (52.9%) shooting from the floor.

Then, in his team’s 131-128 road loss against the Hawks on March 13, Washington Jr. tied his career high with 22 points. He shot 8-for-17 (47.1%) from the field in 34 minutes of action.

While playing with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers’ NBA G League affiliate, the guard averaged 19.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. In 11 games played, he averaged 32.5 minutes played per game while shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

In the Career Showcase Cup, Washington Jr. ranked 22nd for made field goals (79), 18th for made 3-pointers, 38th for assists (48) and 33rd in total points (215).

On April 7, the Pacers converted his two-way contract into a standard deal.

The guard now has the opportunity to play for the Suns

The German-born player played high school basketball for Grand Rapids Christian and Sierra Canyon School. LeBron James’ sons, Bronny and Bryce, currently attend Sierra Canyon School. In three seasons played at Ohio State, Washington Jr. averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

In his junior 2020-21 season, the guard posted career-high numbers. He averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Based on 31 games played, Washington Jr. also averaged 32.2 minutes played per game and a 41% field goal shooting percentage. The German was selected third-team All-Big Ten as well.

If the guard can duplicate last season’s NBA performance in the coming weeks, he’ll help the Suns’ backcourt. More news stories related to Duane Washington Jr. or the Suns are on the main page.