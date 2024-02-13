Suns sign veteran forward Thaddeus Young

The Phoenix Suns are signing free agent forward Thaddeus Young, according to reports. Young has played 17 seasons for seven NBA teams — 76ers (2007-14), Timberwolves (2014-15 season), Nets (2015-16), Pacers (2016-19), Bulls (2019-21), Spurs (2021-22 season), and Raptors (2022-24).

He’s averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 1,162 regular-season games. The 6-foot-8 wing averaged a career-high 17.9 points with the Sixers in 2013-14. Before last week’s trade deadline, the Toronto Raptors traded Young and guard Dennis Schroder to the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie.

Phoenix was allowed to sign him because his $8M pre-existing salary was below the $12.4M non-tax mid level exception. He gets to double dip on what is owed by Brooklyn and the prorated veteran minimum in Phoenix. https://t.co/hlyQhdmQiN — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 13, 2024



Both Dinwiddie and Young were then waived. Dinwiddie signed a $1.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday after he cleared waivers. Young was under contract for two years and $16 million with Brooklyn. Phoenix was able to sign him because his $8 million salary fell below the $12.4 million non-tax midlevel exception.

Young made 23 appearances (six starts) with Toronto this season. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 15.2 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 62.1% from the field and a career-worst 41.7% at the foul line.

In Toronto’s 118-107 win over Chicago on Jan. 30, Young recorded a season-high 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 32 minutes as a starter. He shot 8-of-13 (61.5%) from the floor.

Additionally, the forward was among the Raptors players who defended coach Darko Rajakovic for lashing out at the referees during his postgame presser, following Toronto’s 132-131 loss to the Lakers on Jan. 9.

“It just says that he’s all for us as a family, as a team. We’re always going to stick together. And we’re always going to be behind one another as a family, as a team,” Young said about Rajakovic.

“We’re always going to stick together, and he’s always been behind us since day one coming in here. We love Darko to death. We think the world of Coach, and we definitely appreciate him going to bat for us.”

Although Young hasn’t been the same player offensively since leaving the Bulls, he can still strengthen the Suns’ frontcourt. Since his trade to San Antonio in 2021, he’s averaged less than 20 minutes per game.