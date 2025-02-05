The Golden State Warriors have reportedly contacted the Phoenix Suns to inquire about former Warrior and 14-time All-Star forward Kevin Durant ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Suns Trade Rumors: Phoenix Could Send Kevin Durant To Warriors In Three-Team Deal With Heat To Acquire Jimmy Butler

Furthermore, Sam Amick, David Aldridge, and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Tuesday how Phoenix could move Durant to form a pathway to landing Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler.

This means a potential three-team trade would involve the Suns, Warriors, and Heat. In return, the Suns would want Warriors forwards Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, who were both mentioned.

“With Butler continuing to angle his way toward the Suns, Phoenix might need to move Durant for the kind of returns that allows it to enhance its offer to Miami,” The Athletic trio wrote. “As of now, league sources say the Suns’ messaging about their willingness to trade Durant is different depending on the team.

“In exploratory conversations, the Warriors have only been met with an exorbitant asking price in theoretical structures — essentially everything of future value — considering the tricky spot the Suns seem to find themselves.

“League sources say four-time All-Star forward Draymond Green, who has an established relationship with fellow Michigan State alum and Suns owner Mat Ishbia, is among the Warriors players Phoenix is known to covet.”

Warriors Won Two NBA Championships With Durant

Of course, the Warriors with Durant and Steph Curry combined for three Western Conference titles and two NBA championships from the 2016-17 to 2018-19 seasons.

However, Golden State no longer has Klay Thompson, who inked a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks via a sign-and-trade agreement during the offseason, and the team would lose Green.

Kuminga would be another potential loss in such a trade.

“The Suns also have indicated a level of interest in fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, a player the Warriors drafted seventh overall in 2021, have been protective of in most trade discussions for years and still view as part of the future,” The Athletic trio added.

“But Durant’s potential availability, and this once-unthinkable notion of him reuniting with the franchise he helped lead to two titles, has a way of altering the discussion.”

After the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, All-Star players across the league are now wondering whether or not they’re safe before the trade deadline.

That’s precisely why superstars should ask for no-trade clauses in their contracts.

The 2025 NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.