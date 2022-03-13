Suns vs Lakers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Phoenix Suns are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Footprint Center on Sunday at 9 EST. Phoenix is going to be coming in as the number one team in basketball as they are 53-14, while the Los Angeles Lakers will be coming in as the number 9 seed in the Western Conference with a 29-37 record. Phoenix beat Los Angeles in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs a season ago, so expect a high-intensity game.

Lakers vs Suns – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Pheonix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers

📊 Record: Suns(53-14), Lakers(29-37)

📅 Date: March 13th, 2022

🕛 Time: 9:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass, ABC

🏟 Venue: Footprint Center

🎲 Odds: Suns(-8.5), Lakers(+8.5)

Lakers vs Suns Odds

The Suns and the Lakers will meet at the Footprint Center on Sunday. This is a game at Phoenix should be able to win, but they are still without Chris Paul for the next six weeks, and LeBron James has been playing incredible basketball lately, so it is possible that he can carry this Lakers team to another victory.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Lakers vs Suns Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Lakers Injuries

Malik Monk questionable

Talen Horton-Tucker questionable

LeBron James questionable

Anthony Davis (ankle) out

Kendrick Nunn (knee) out

Suns Injuries

Cameron Johnson out

Chris Paul (thumb) out

Frank Kaminsky (knee) out

Dario Saric (knee) out

Lakers vs Suns Preview

Los Angeles will travel to Phoenix on Sunday for a battle versus the Suns. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Suns vs Lakers preview below.

Suns Trying To Stay Elite Without Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns don’t really have much to worry about considering that they have a huge lead in the Western Conference as they are currently 7.5 games ahead of the second-place Memphis Grizzlies. However, this team still wants to play the elite basketball that they were playing when Chris Paul was on the court and they have been unable to do so in their last 10 games as they are 6-4.

Phoenix is going to be coming into this one on a disappointing loss to the Toronto Raptors where Cameron Payne was able to lead the way in the loss with 24 points.

Phoenix currently has the number-one-rated net rating, the number five rated offensive rating, and the number three rated defensive rating.

Lakers Looking To Build Momentum

Coming into the season, everybody expected the Los Angeles Lakers to be a team that could potentially win an NBA title, and to say the least, they have not played up to those expectations. The Lakers are going to be coming in at under .500 as they are 29-37 on the season and have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Los Angeles will be coming into this one on an impressive win after they beat the Washington Wizards 122-109. LeBron James showed that he is still one of the best players in the world as he finished with an astonishing 50-point game.

The Lakers will be coming in with the 24th rated net rating, the 24th rated offensive rating, and the 18th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Lakers vs Suns

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Lakers Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER this season.

28-38 ATS this season.

Suns Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

35-32-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Lakers vs Suns

For this game, I actually like the Los Angeles Lakers to win outright. Betting on the Lakers this season has not been very successful, but with Chris Paul not being out there, I do think the Lakers could steal this one.

I also really like LeBron James to score 30-plus points in this game. If the Lakers are to have any chance of beating this talented Suns team, he’s going to have to play his best basketball.

Although Phoenix does have one of the better defenses in the NBA, that has never been an issue for LeBron James so I expect him to still go out there and do his normal thing. Phoenix will be without Chris Paul, but this is still a very elite team without him on the court. LeBron is really going to have to take over if the Lakers are to win this one.

