Suns vs Timberwolves Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at the Target Center. This is going to be one of the best games of the day as both of them have been playing excellent basketball for the past few weeks. Minnesota’s going to be coming in winning eight of their last 10 games, while the Suns will also be coming in winning eight of their last 10 games and are currently on a five-game winning streak.

Suns vs Timberwolves – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Suns vs Timberwolves

📊 Record: Suns(58-14), Timberwolves(42-31)

📅 Date: March 23rd, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Target Center

🎲 Odds: Suns(-1.5), Timberwolves(+1.5)

Suns vs Timberwolves Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns are set to meet on Wednesday. This is going to be a difficult game to predict considering how well both have played as of late.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline.

Suns vs Timberwolves Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Suns Injuries

Jae Crowder questionable

Chris Paul out

Cameron Payne day-to-day

Gabriel Lundberg day-to-day

Cameron Johnson questionable

Frank Kaminsky out

Dario Saric out

Timberwolves Injuries

Jaden McDaniels questionable

Suns vs Timberwolves Preview

Phoenix will travel to Minnesota on Wednesday for a battle versus the Timberwolves.

Wolves Are HOT

The Minnesota Timberwolves have arguably been the best team in the NBA for the past few weeks. Although Minnesota has been one of the best teams in the NBA for the past few weeks, they will be coming into this one after a tough loss against a very good Dallas Mavericks team.

They ended up almost winning this one, as they only lost by two points. Karl Anthony-Towns finished the game with 22 points, and they also got big contributions from guys like Taurean Prince.

On the season, Minnesota has the seventh rated net rating, the sixth rated offensive rating, and the 13th rated defensive rating.

Suns Are The Best In The NBA

Despite Chris Paul not being out there on the court for the Phoenix Suns in the past few weeks, they’ve still managed to be the best team in the NBA. Phoenix is going to be coming into this one winning eight of their last 10 games, including being on a five-game winning streak.

They were able to take down the Sacramento Kings in overtime on Sunday as they ended up winning 127-124. Devin Booker did his usual thing by scoring 31 points in the win for Phoenix.

On the season, Phoenix has the number one rated net rating, the number three rated offensive rating, and the number three rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Suns vs Timberwolves

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Suns Trends

38 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

39-33 ATS this season.

Timberwolves Trends

43 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

40-31-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Suns vs Timberwolves

For this game, I’m going to go with the Minnesota Timberwolves to win outright. They’re going to be coming into this one losing their last game, but they still managed to win eight of their last 10. I think that they’re going to be able to get back on track against arguably the best team in the NBA on Wednesday.

It’s going to be a very close one, but the Timberwolves are going to sneak this one out at the end.

