As the 2023 FIBA World Cup quickly approaches, Team USA will be training to be at its best. Twelve players were selected for the primary roster. Just yesterday, they announced the 14 players who will be on the select team. These players serve as the opponent for Team USA during training camp. It’s a chance for upcoming stars to earn a future spot on the national team through hard work. Training camp for Team USA is August 3-6 in Las Vegas.

The select team roster will be coached by the Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley. In addition, assistants Jim Boylen and Matt Painter will join Mosley’s coaching staff for training camp. Members of the select team are candidates for promotion if any players from the national team have to withdraw on short notice.

A roster of 11 current @NBA athletes, along with three veterans of the NBA, @nbagleague & USA Basketball, have been named to the 2023 USA Men’s Select Team. The Select Team will practice with 🇺🇸 #USABMNT from Aug. 3-6 in Las Vegas. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 24, 2023



Team USA has officially announced their 14-man select team roster

Though they might not have a chance to play for Team USA yet, players on the select roster could be called up to the national team in the future. Players on Team USA’s current roster like Brandon Ingram, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, and Jarren Jackson Jr. have all played for a select team in the past.

The 14 players on the Team USA select roster are:

Cade Cunningham, G (Pistons)

Langston Galloway, G (free agent)

Jalen Green, G (Rockets)

Quentin Grimes, G (Knicks)

John Jenkins, G (G League Ignite)

Payton Pritchard, G (Celtics)

Herbert Jones, F (Pelicans)

Trey Murphy, F (Pelicans)

Keegan Murray, F (Kings)

Jalen Williams, F (Thunder)

Naz Reid, F (Timberwolves)

Jalen Duren, C (Pistons)

Chet Holmgren, C (Thunder)

Eric Mika, C (G League Ignite)

Team USA’s national manager Grant Hill is excited about the roster that they’ve put together for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They will play five exhibition games in Las Vegas, Malaga, Spain, and Abu Dhabi. Their World Cup play then officially begins on August 26 vs New Zealand in Manila, Philippines.