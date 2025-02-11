The Brooklyn Nets are one win away from passing their preseason projection

Coming into 2024-25, the Nets knew they would not be a powerhouse in the East. Over the last three seasons, the team has made several trades. In return, they’ve gained a significant amount of draft capital.

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Brooklyn had a win total projection of (19.5) games. On Monday night, the Nets beat the Hornets 97-89 for their 19th win. Brooklyn still has 29 games left to play. Barring 29 straight losses, Brooklyn will pass their preseason projection.

Brooklyn has won five of their last six games

Trendon Watford on the Nets surpassing their preseason win projection: “We definitely keep that in the back of our heads how they doubted us. We got one more game left before the break and we’re already past what they had us at. Shout out to the experts.” pic.twitter.com/7R0jK7fp6W — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 11, 2025



The Nets are in their first season under head coach Jordi Fernandez. He was an assistant coach for eight seasons before he was hired by Brooklyn. In 2024-25, the Nets have traded way key players like Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith. Despite those losses, Fernandez has the next man up ready to step in. Under Jordi Fernandez, the Nets have changed their team identity. Brooklyn is a connected unit on defense.

They allow an average of (111.3) points per game in 2024-25. That is the eighth lowest in the NBA. However, the Nets are one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA this season. Their shooting percentage and points per game are bottom five in the league. Brooklyn is averaging (105.1) points per game this season. Only the Orlando Magic are worse. Even with their struggles offensively, the Nets are still set to pass their preseason win projection.

With a win on Monday night, the Nets improved to 19-34 this season. Their over/under for wins in 2024-25 was set at (19.5) games. The Nets are 12th in the Eastern Conference and are in position for a lottery pick in 2025. On top of their draft pick, the Nets own Milwaukee and New York’s 2025 first-round selections. Brooklyn is a rebuilding team but they are exceeding expectations this season.