The Bulls’ 42-point deficit at halftime on Tuesday was tied for a team-record

Chicago was home on Tuesday evening to face Detroit. On Sunday, February 2, the Bulls lost 127-119 on the road to the Pistons. That was their second matchup in the 2024-25 season.

Tuesday night was the third meeting this season against the Pistons. The Bulls came out extremely flat in the first half, scoring 29 points in two quarters. Chicago was down 71-29 at halftime. The 42-point deficit at halftime is tied for a team record. Certainly, it’s a loss the Bulls are trying to erase from their memory.

The Bulls play the Pistons again on Wednesday night

The Bulls are down 42 points at halftime… The tank is on! pic.twitter.com/eVQGE87Hlm — Six Point Sports (@SixPointSports) February 12, 2025

The Bulls are 3-7 in their last 10 games and have lost three in a row, all by 19 or more points. Chicago is trending in the wrong direction heading into the all-star break. At the trade deadline, the Bulls parted ways with Zach LaVine and sent him to Sacramento. He was the Bulls’ leading scorer at (24.0) points per game. Now, big man Nikola Vucevic leads the team with (19.0) per contest. Against the Pistons on Tuesday night, the Bulls could not get any shots to fall.

Chicago shot (.230) percent as a team from the field in the first half. They were 1-23 from beyond the arc and shot 57% on free throws. A 42-point deficit at halftime matched the largest by any team in franchise history. Fourteen of 15 players on the Bulls’ active roster saw playing time on Tuesday night. Rookie Matas Buzelis led the team with 12 points.

After that Tuesday night beatdown, the Bulls can respond on Wednesday. They are home again against Detroit for the second game of a back-to-back. Head coach Billy Donovan will have to adjust the game plan to stop a frisky Pistons squad. On Tuesday, the Pistons’ leading scorer was Malik Beasley. He came off the bench and went 7-10 from beyond the arc for 24 points. Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, and Ayo Dosunmu combined for 21 points on Tuesday. The Bulls need more from their starters to beat the Pistons tonight.