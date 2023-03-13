The Indiana Pacers are winners of their last two games in a row and are 6-4 in their last ten plated. They are 31-37 at this point and this is eleventh in the East, but only half a game back from the play-in tournament. Indiana will be on the road for their second-straight game against the Pistons and hey will be severely undermanned tonight. Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, TJ McConnell, and Myles Turner are all out tonight for the Pacers.

Indiana’s last two wins have been against the bottom two teams in each Conference and that has played out in their favor. They are dealing with a number of injuries at the moment and they will face the Pistons once again tonight. The team may have as few as ten players available to play.

Five players have already been ruled out for the Indiana Pacers tonight

With 14 games left in the regular season the Pacers still have a solid shot at making the play-in tournament. They are only half a game behind the Bulls in 10th and are a full game back from the Raptors in ninth. Indiana currently have the eighth hardest schedule remaining in the NBA this season.

A win will be a true challenge for them tonight as five players have already been ruled out and there’s a chance they might only have 10 player available. Tyrese Haliburton is out with a bruised left knee. He suffered this injury last Thursday vs the Houston Rockets and did not play in Saturday’s win vs Detroit.

The team is 3-11 when Haliburton does not play this season. Bennedict Mathurin is also out with a right ankle sprain tonight as well and the Pacers will miss his (16.6) points per game off the bench. On top of all this, TJ McConnell and Myles Turner are both listed as out tonight with back injuries.