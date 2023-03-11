Main Page
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (knee), Myles Turner (back) questionable vs. Pistons
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (bruised left knee) and center Myles Turner (sore lower back) have been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s road game against the Detroit Pistons.
TJ McConnell (sore back) has also been downgraded to questionable. Rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin (right ankle sprain) is out. Mathurin, 20, appeared in 67 straight games. This will be his first game missed of his NBA career.
According to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Pacers have 29th-ranked odds to win the championship. They rank 12th in the East. Sportsbooks are not expecting Indiana to qualify for the play-in tournament.
Pacers injury report for Saturday in Detroit:
OUT
Mathurin
QUESTIONABLE
Haliburton, bruised left knee
Turner, back soreness
McConnell, back soreness
Pistons are without Bogdanovic, Cunningham, Ivey, Stewart, Diallo, Burks
— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) March 10, 2023
Through 54 starts this season, Haliburton is averaging career highs of 20.8 points, 10.4 assists, and 7.4 field goals per game. Along with notching 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals, the third-year guard is shooting 48.8% from the floor and 40.3% outside the arc.
As for Myles Turner, the eighth-year center is averaging career highs of 18 points, 7.6 boards, and 6.5 field goals through 57 starts. Plus, he’s shooting a career-bests 54.6% from the field and 38.5% beyond the arc while logging 2.4 blocks per contest.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (bruised left knee), Myles Turner (sore lower back) are questionable against Pistons for Saturday’s game
Indiana is 5-5 in its last 10 games. On Thursday, the Pacers won 134-125 over the Houston Rocekts. However, they’re 3-12 in their past 15 road contests. And Indiana has covered the spread in its previous five meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents.
Furthermore, for Detroit’s injury report, Alec Burks (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), and Jaden Ivey (quarantine) are all out for Saturday’s matchup. Marvin Bagley III (ankle) is probable, Isaiah Stewart (hip) remains out indefinitely, and both Hamidou Diallo (ankle) and Cade Cunningham (shin) are out for the season.
#Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is out for tomorrow’s game against the #Pacers due to health and safety protocols.
Marvin Bagley III is probable due to right ankle soreness.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Stewart remain out with injuries.
— Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) March 10, 2023
Additionally, the Pistons are on a 10-game losing streak. They’re 0-5 in their last five at home, 0-11 in their past 11 encounters against East teams, and 1-8 ATS in their previous nine meetings versus Central Division opponents. Not to mention, the total has gone under in six of Detroit’s last six home games when playing the Pacers.
Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Indiana has a 75.8% chance of defeating the Pistons away. Because of various injuries and less than 20 wins, Detroit is shutting it down for the season. Sportsbooks show the Pacers as a 6.5-point road favorite.
