The Sacramento Kings have signed former #1 overall pick Markelle Fultz

Sacramento was on the road Wednesday night to face the Pelicans. The Kings won 119-111, improving their record to 28-26. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have won three straight.

Ahead of the 2024-25 trade deadline, the team sent De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. Since then, the Kings have struggled to find a PG they can rely on. On Wednesday evening, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the Kings are signing Markelle Fultz to a contract.

Can Markelle Fultz be the primary ball handler for the Kings?

Free agent guard Markelle Fultz has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent Raymond Brothers of I AM Sports & Entertainment told ESPN. Kings have searched to find a point guard – and land a deal with the former No. 1 overall pick. pic.twitter.com/oqnBqnpyCy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 13, 2025



The 76ers selected Markelle Fultz out of Washington with the first pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Fultz played PG in Philadelphia for the first two seasons of his career. However, injuries significantly derailed his start with the Sixers. Over two seasons, he appeared in 33 games and made 15 starts for Philly. After the 2018-19 season, the Sixers decided to cut their losses and traded Fultz to the Orlando Magic.

For five seasons, Fultz was a member of the Magic. He appeared in 201 games and made 149 starts. The most productive season of his career was in 2022-23. Fultz started a career-high 60 games. Averaging (14.0) points, (3.9) rebounds, (5.7) assists, and (1.5) steals per game. In 2023-24, Fultz played in 43 games for the Magic and suffered a knee injury. He’s been rehabbing for months and is finally ready to get back on the court.

He will not be suiting up again for the Magic. Instead, Fultz has signed a deal with the Kings for 2024-25. Since the team traded De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk has been used at PG. Now that Fultz is on the team, he can handle the duties at PG for the Kings. In 43 games last season, Fultz averaged (7.8) points, (3.2) rebounds, (2.8) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. We’ll see how effective he can be in his new role with Sacramento.