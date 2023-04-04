Markelle Fultz of the Orlando Magic has six career games with at least 25 points, four of which were recorded last month. In Sunday night’s 128-102 win over the Detroit Pistons, the 6-foot-3 guard ended his outing with 11 points, two boards, six assists, one steal, and two blocks in 25 minutes of action.

Plus, the Washington product shot 5-of-8 (62.5%) from the floor and drained a 3-pointer. Orlando outscored Detroit 34-29 in the opening quarter. Of course, the Magic at one point had a 30-point lead. Jalen Suggs led the team in scoring with 18 points.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, Markelle Fultz and the Magic are not yet mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. However, sportsbooks are giving the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls greater odds of qualifying for the play-in tournament.

Markelle Fultz has six career games with 25+ points, four of them came in the last month.@OrlandoMagic | #NBA pic.twitter.com/2C00vH8CzH — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) April 3, 2023

“We put ourselves in a great position this year,” said Suggs. “We had a slow start, but we bounced back, went on a winning streak, really played well and kind of just made a name for ourselves now. The Magic aren’t the Magic of last year where it’s, ‘We’ve got a free win coming in here,’ [or] ‘This team is in a complete rebuilding process.’ We’re winning now.”

But the Magic are running out of time. If the Bulls win tonight or the Magic lose, Orlando will be eliminated. Through 57 starts this season, Markelle Fultz is averaging career highs of 14 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 30.1 minutes per game. The guard is also shooting career bests of 51.2% from the field and 30.5% outside the arc.

Magic guard Markelle Fultz has six career games with 25 or more points, four were recorded in March

Additionally, the Magic are 29-24 since their 5-20 start. Orlando had eight players finish in double figures in scoring against Detroit on Sunday night. Cole Anthony logged his 11th straight double-figure scoring game and 11th consecutive game with five or more rebounds.

In Orlando’s 113-108 victory versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Mar. 18, Markelle Fultz scored a career-high 28 points in 35 minutes as a starter. Along with notching six boards, four dimes, four steals, and one block, the guard shot 10-of-17 (58.8%) from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Markelle Fultz windmill action 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VP4C1B7Fo2 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 3, 2023

Furthermore, Markelle Fultz ranks ninth in steal percentage (2.4%). The Maryland native is earning $16.5 million this season and is set to make $17 million next season. This is part of the three-year, $50 million contract the guard signed with Orlando in 2020.

The Magic have four games remaining on their schedule. Their next two matchups are against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home tonight and this Thursday. On Friday, Apr. 7, Orlando will then play the Brooklyn Nets away. And their final game is Sunday, Apr. 9 against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.

