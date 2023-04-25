The league saw parody throughout the regular season and that theme has stayed true in the playoffs. Multiple seven or eight seeds have a 3-1 series lead at the moment and both are threatening to upset in the first round. Miami has a 3-1 lead over the Bucks and the Lakers have a 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies. This is the first time since sending began in 1984 that it’s happened.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat pulled off a miraculous 119-114 comeback win in Game 4 vs the Bucks last night. The #8 seed Heat now have a 3-1 series advantage over Milwaukee and should advance to the next round. Los Angeles is in a different situation than the Heat.

Many NBA media and those who follow the game closely picked the Lakers to win this series. LeBron James is still playing at an elite level and the Lakers have a solid team around him that expect to make it far in the playoffs.

The Heat and Lakers are both up 3-1. This is the first time multiple teams seeded 7th or 8th have a 3-1 series lead in a single postseason since seeding began in 1984. pic.twitter.com/ITcRyiF8TO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 25, 2023

The 2023 NBA playoffs are just starting to heat up

Both the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers won Game 1 and lost Game 2. They then responded with back wins in Games 3 and 4 of their respective series. Last night, Jimmy Butler and the Heat pulled off a come-back win for the ages. He sent the Miami fans home with something to cheer about as they hold a 3-1 series lead.

Butler exploded for 56 points last night and scored 22 of them in the first quarter. That was the fourth-most points ever scored in a playoff game and he was not going to let the Heat lose last night. Game 5 will be played tomorrow night as the series shifts back to Milwaukee.

The Lakers also took a 3-1 series lead with a 117-111 OT win at home vs the Grizzlies. LeBron James recorded his first-ever 20/20 game with 22 points and 20 rebounds. Pretty remarkable for a 38-year-old. He and the Lakers will play Game 5 vs Memphis on the road tomorrow night at 7:30 pm EST.