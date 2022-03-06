Thunder vs Jazz Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Utah Jazz at the Paycom center on Sunday. Utah is coming into this one 8-2 in their last 10 games while the Thunder are coming in at 3-7 in their last 10. This is the third time that these teams will match up as the Jazz currently have a 2-0 series lead. Utah is in fourth place in the Western Conference while Oklahoma City is in 14th.

Jazz vs Thunder – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder

📊 Record: Thunder(20-43), Jazz(39-23)

📅 Date: March 6th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Paycom Center

🎲 Odds: Jazz(-13.5), Thunder(+13.5)

Jazz vs Thunder Odds

The Jazz and Thunder will meet at the Payom center on Sunday. Utah is looking to get back on track after a disappointing loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Both teams have off on Saturday to get prepared for this matchup.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Jazz vs Thunder Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Jazz Injuries

Juancho Hernangomez day-to-day

Mike Conley out

Thunder Injuries

Aaron Wiggins day-to-day

Josh Giddey (hip) out

Ty Jerome (hip) out

Kenrick Williams (knee) out

Lu Dort (shoulder) out

Mike Muscala (ankle) out

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) out

Jazz vs Thunder Preview

Utah will travel to Oklahoma City on Sunday night for a battle versus the Thunder. For the latest NBA betting trends and free NBA picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Jazz vs Thunder preview below.

Utah Looking To Get Back On Track

The Utah Jazz got absolutely embarrassed in their last game as they took on the New Orleans Pelicans and lost 124-90. This was a game that Utah is just hoping that they can flush down the drain and get back on track against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In that game, Donovan Mitchell led the scoring way for Utah, but only scored 14 points in 30 minutes.

Utah’s currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference and if Golden State keeps losing games, there is a chance that they can move into the three seed while Memphis would jump Golden State into the two seed.

On the season, Utah has the third-rated net rating, the number one ranked offense, and the number 13 ranked defense.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Continuing Hot Streak

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven’t had many bright spots this year, but one guy who has really stepped up for them and show that he has the potential to be a star in this league in the next few years ia Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA is currently averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in his last 10 games. On the season, SGA is averaging 23.8 points per game, 5.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 48 games.

Oklahoma City has the 27th ranked net rating, the 30th ranked offense, and the eighth-ranked defense.

NBA Betting Trends — Jazz vs Thunder

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Jazz Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

Utah is 27-34-1 ATS this season.

The Jazz are 14-15-1 ATS on the road.

Thunder Trends

30 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER this season.

As the home team, OKC is 16-12-3 ATS.

OKC is 38-22-3 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Jazz vs Thunder

Although it is a very high spread, I’m going to go with Utah to cover it. Utah is coming off their worst loss of the year and with the way that they were playing basketball prior to that game, I expect them to get back on track. Oklahoma City has been one of the worst teams in the NBA all season long, and they are going to have a very tough time scoring against this Utah Jazz defense.

I also expect that Donovan Mitchell is going to be playing incredible basketball on Sunday so I’m going to take him to score 25 plus points and have two plus three-pointers.

Get free NBA bets for the Jazz vs Thunder game at BetOnline below.