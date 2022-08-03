Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards: “I want to be an All-Star starter”

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is striving to develop his game, and one of his top NBA goals next season is to become an All-Star starter. Ever since Edwards was selected first overall by the Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft, the young talent has not yet disappointed fans.

During an interview with Zion Olojede of Complex, when asked about his expectations for next season, the Atlanta native said: “Me personally, I want to be an All-Star starter. I want my averages to go up. I want to win a lot of games and go deep into the playoffs.”

In the 2021-22 NBA season, the Western Conference All-Star starters included Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Andrew Wiggins. While replacing Curry or LeBron is borderline improbable, maybe he won’t have to next season. Perhaps Edwards could take Wiggins’ spot.

Anthony Edwards wants to win a championship with Timberwolves

As much as the guard might want to become an All-Star starter, a bigger goal should be winning an NBA championship with the Timberwolves. When asked whether or not he agreed on next season being a championship-or-bust year, Edwards replied, “For sure. Adding Rudy puts that pressure on us. I agree with that.”

The Timberwolves have not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since the 2003-04 season. Eighteen years ago, Minnesota finished 58-24 (.707) and ranked at the top of the Western Conference standings. Kevin Garnett won MVP. However, the team went on to lose in six games against the Lakers in the WCFs.

While discussing the Timberwolves’ playoff-series loss to the Grizzlies, Edwards commented: “Man, I feel like we handed it to them, man. It was like taking candy from a baby and they took the candy. We had every game won, man, and I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what happened.”

The guard enters his third year next season

One thing is for sure, the second-year guard has the confidence of a seasoned veteran. “After this year, I think I’ll be in the [best player] conversation,” he told Olojede. The young star turns 21 this Friday. If he plays like he has the past two seasons, the Timberwolves will be a playoff contender. Rudy Gobert completes their big three.

In Edwards’ rookie 2020-21 season, the former Georgia guard averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Not to mention, in 72 games played and 55 started, Edwards averaged 41.7% shooting from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range. He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Last season, in 72 games played, the guard recorded career-high numbers. Edwards averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Also, the second-year player averaged career-highs 44.1% shooting from the floor and 35.7% from downtown.

